Wake up happy in a new home in Halewood

New Redrow homes in Halewood promise to have owners waking up warm and happy thanks to their energy efficiency.

The latest homes being built at The Finches at Hilton Grange in Halewood will save homeowners thousands in energy bills a year as well as being warm and well insulated all year round.

The new range of homes come with underfloor heating downstairs, thick insulation and a host of options and extras, including energy efficient appliances and smart home technology, all of which can make homes more sustainable.

Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Lancashire, said: “Our new generation homes that are being built at The Finches are our most energy efficient homes yet. What this means for buyers is of course lower energy bills – almost £2,600* lower per year than in an older home – and a high specification home that includes underfloor heating downstairs, so no more standing on cold floors in the mornings. Another great aspect of these homes is that there are no radiators downstairs meaning there is more flexibility and space when furnishing the home.”

One of the Eco Electric homes available is the four-bedroom Canterbury. Priced at £480,000 this home has a spacious kitchen and dining space plus a utility room and cloakroom. It also has a separate lounge and home office. Upstairs the main bedroom comes with an en-suite while the three other bedrooms share a family bathroom.

Another Eco Electric property available is the four-bedroom Oxford. This popular house style has a spacious kitchen and dining area plus a utility and cloakroom leading off the kitchen. There is also a separate lounge. Upstairs, three of the four-bedrooms are doubles with the main bedroom having its own en-suite.

Eco Electric homes utilise an air source heat pump for heating and hot water, which is much more efficient than a gas boiler and uses less energy.

Redrow is currently building at two developments in Halewood The Finches at Hilton Grange, on Lower Road, and Grace Fields at Hilton Grange located on Greensbridge Lane. The new communities offer a mix of three, four and five-bedroom properties from Redrow’s Arts and Crafts inspired Heritage Collection.

For further information visit www.redrow.co.uk/thefinches or call the sales team on 0151 391 7310.

Figures from the HBF’s Watt a Save report https://www.hbf.co.uk/policy/wattasave/