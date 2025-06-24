Wake Up Wallasey welcome funding boost

Wirral-based organisation Wake Up Wallasey is celebrating after receiving a £3,000 donation from Persimmon Homes North West.

Local councillors Paul Stuart, Kaitlin Stuart and Tom Laing were on hand recently to formally present the cheque to members of the organisation alongside Persimmon North West Managing Director, Ian Hilliker.

Based out of St. Paul’s church, Wake up Wallasey is a not-for-profit Christian organisation working to improve the lives of people in Wallasey.

The organisation runs a social supermarket for local people, as well as a charity shop and other events within the community.

Persimmons donation will support the purchase of a new freezer, allowing for food items to be kept in storage for longer.

Roger Page, member of Wake up Wallasey, commented: “We are very pleased to receive the £3,000 grant from Persimmon Homes which will help to continue our vital work in the community supporting over 600 people a month.

“We will use the grant to renew some of our assets and extra funds will enable us to expand our range of fresh, ambient and frozen foods and household goods.”

Councillors Paul Stuart, Kaitlin Stuart and Tom Laing said: “We’re absolutely delighted to see Wake Up Wallasey receive this well-deserved funding boost.

“The organisation plays a vital role in supporting hundreds of local residents every month, and this donation from Persimmon Homes will help them continue and expand their incredible work. It’s a great example of community and business coming together to make a real difference in people’s lives.”

Ian Hilliker, Managing Director of Persimmon North West, said: “Our Community Champions initiative is all about supporting local good causes and I can’t think of a more deserving group than Wake up Wallasey.

“The work they do within their local community is truly exceptional and I am delighted I was able to visit the team to learn more about the vital work they are doing for those who need it.”