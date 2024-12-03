Wallasey care home residents share their favourite things about Christmas

The residents revealed their favourite part about their festive period at the HC-One care home, which provides residential, nursing and nursing dementia care

Residents at HC-One’s Leighton Court care home, in Wallasey, Merseyside, have been sharing their favourite things about Christmas ahead of the start of advent on Sunday, December 1.

Leighton Court resident Alex Murphy, who recently celebrated his 90th birthday.

For Alex, family offer a huge amount of support to him, particularly during the winter months. Alex Murphy, resident at HC-One's Leighton Court, said: "I am looking forward to spending lots of time with my family over the festive period."

Leighton Court residents Kath Perry and Junia Woods

Leighton Court resident George Price described himself as 96 years young. George is still full of energy and enjoys experiencing the entertainment at Leighton Court, as he said: "At Christmas time, being alive and enjoying life with good health is most important to me."

Another resident, Junia Garcia Woods, revealed that she likes spoiling her family members at Christmas. Junia said: "My favourite thing about Christmas is giving and receiving presents just like everyone! It's always a highlight for everyone and exactly what the festive season is all about."

Leighton Court resident, Kath Parry. moved into Leighton Court earlier this year and she has been described by staff as thriving. Kath said: "All the twinkling lights and shiny decorations during Christmas makes it the best season!"