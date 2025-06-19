Warmer days heralds the arrival of sensational summer menu

A Liverpool restaurant has just launched a brand-new summer menu that blends seasonal dishes perfect for the time of year.

Sitting alongside its range of renowned signature and classic steak selections, the new menu features all the hallmarks of one of the country’s greatest ever chefs!

Those now looking for an unrivalled dining experience in the North-West, will, according to the venue’s boss, be so spoilt for choice they’ll want to come back again and again, such is the range and quality of what’s on offer.

In addition, the new menu includes a price busting set-menu. Called the ‘1961’ it will allow diners the option to enjoy two courses for only £20.95 while those who choose three courses, will receive a complimentary glass of wine during the venue’s ‘golden wine hour’.

The new summer menu has been launched at Marco Pierre White’s Steakhouse Bar & Grill in Liverpool and includes a selection of lighter dishes ideal for the time of year without compromising on the ever-popular steaks and main courses which has made it one of the must go places for a meal.

Another new addition to the menu are some amazing wine pairing selections that not only complement the dishes on offer but increases further guests’ enjoyment of their meal.

Kieran Poole, general manager said: “We’re one of very few restaurants in the area to constantly bring out new seasonal menus and provides a point of difference for those looking to enjoy a meal out and this new summer edition is packed full of dishes perfect for the season.

“The set menu is also a great way to dine out without breaking the bank and is called the ‘1961’ as it has been named after the birth year of the great Marco Pierre White.

Heritage Tomato & Burrata Salad forms part of the new summer menu at Marco Pierre White’s Liverpool Steakhouse

“For starters dishes include a Heritage tomato & burrata salad, Caponta of Mediterranean vegetables and the Box Tree chicken liver pâté which is inspired from Marco’s time at the famous restaurant in Ilkley he worked at when he was younger.

“The mains are just as tantalising and includes a Sea bass alla Siciliana, Chargrilled pork loin and a Grilled salmon béarnaise. There’s also an Escalope of chicken alla Milanese, Black truffle & ricotta ravioli and Roast rump of lamb.”

The new range of summer specials sit alongside the sizzling range of British bred steaks with signature cuts such as Marco’s favourite Fillet steak Tournedos Rossini and larger cuts such as the Porterhouse T-Bone, Chateaubriand and Tomahawk.

Kieran added: “The new summer menu has been designed to complement the vibrant atmosphere in the restaurant, meaning our guests can feel inspired by the choice of food on offer and enjoy their dining experience at the same time.

Fillet Steak Tournedos Rossini now being served at Marco Pierre White’s Durham Steakhouse

“The set menu is also a great way to enjoy a meal out without breaking the bank. It’s terrific value for money especially when you compare it against some other offerings on the market.”

For further information please visit https://www.mpwrestaurants.co.uk/our-brands/steakhouse-bar-and-grill/liverpool

Marco Pierre White’s Steakhouse Bar & Grill Liverpool is located within Hotel Indigo Liverpool, a boutique hotel operated by Valor Hospitality.