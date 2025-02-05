Warrington care home marks National Pizza Day

HC-One Summerville Care Home, in Warrington, Cheshire, has been marking National Pizza Day which takes place on Sunday, February 9, 2025. Residents and colleagues at the HC-One care home enjoyed celebrating the fun day dedicated to one of the world’s most beloved foods – pizza.

The team at Summerville organised a ‘Pizza and Pop Day’ to say a big thank you to colleagues for all of their hard work and achievements over the past year.

A number of different pizzas were ordered from the home’s local pizzeria, including classic favourites as well as a few new pizzas to try and explore different flavours. Colleagues enjoyed to indulging in a slice or two of the iconic comfort food and complimenting their chosen pizzas by pairing their pizzas with their chosen soft drink, whilst discussing and learning about which beverages complement the various flavours of pizza.

Katie Bond, HC-One’s Summerville Care Home Manager, commented:

Colleagues at HC-One’s Summerville Care Home enjoying their Pizza and Pop Treat Day

“It was great to be able to treat our colleagues at Summerville to a treat by hosting a ‘Pizza and Pop Day’ to celebrate all of their achievements over the past year. Colleagues enjoyed reflecting on the year gone by whilst indulging in trying different pizzas and pop from the home’s local pizzeria.”

For more information on HC-One homes in your area visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes

