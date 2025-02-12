Warrington care home resident celebrates milestone 100th birthday

A resident at HC-One’s Summerville Care Home in Stockton Heath, Warrington, celebrated their landmark 100th birthday on 11th February.

Marjorie Charlton, who lives at Summerville who turned 100 on the 11th February is believed to be Stockton Heath’s oldest resident.

Marjorie is originally from Lymm, and worked in a green grocers shop which she enjoyed. In her spare time, Marjorie was an avid knitter and sewer and used to love listening to the radio with her mum and watching TV.

Her mother, Eva, was a housewife and her father, George, was a gardener. They used to enjoy regular holidays to Wales, especially the seaside town of Rhyl.

HC-One’s Summerville Care Home resident Marjorie Charlton when she was younger with her cat

Marjorie had no siblings, and never married or had children, however she loves cats and owned many throughout her life.

To celebrate her big birthday, she was joined by friends and staff at Summerville Care Home, where she was made ‘queen for the day’, and given a birthday tiara and sash. She received a birthday pamper session where she had her hair and nails done and enjoyed reading her card from the King and Queen. To round off the birthday celebrations, she was presented with a special birthday cake prepared by Summerville’s chef.

When asked what her secret to a long life is, Marjorie Charlton, resident at HC-One Summerville Care Home said:

“My secret to living a long life is having cats as my companions and enjoying a good piece of chocolate cake!”

