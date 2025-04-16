Warrington’s Music Month returns with packed line-up across the town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Warrington’s Music Month is back this May following a hugely successful launch in 2024, and this year’s programme is already shaping up to be even bigger.

Led by Warrington BID and supported by venues across the town centre, the month-long celebration brings live music to stages, squares and spaces across Warrington. It was originally created in response to the absence of Neighbourhood Weekender to keep live music in the heart of the town. While the festival is returning for 2025, the campaign is continuing due to the overwhelming success of last year’s launch.

The debut programme saw memorable gigs, community events and brilliant local talent featured throughout May. This year’s schedule already includes some major dates and is continuing to grow as more venues get involved.

Andrea Morley, Project Manager at Warrington BID, said: “We’re really proud to be bringing Warrington’s Music Month back for a second year. The reaction last year was fantastic and showed there’s a real appetite for this kind of event in the town. This is all about celebrating the venues, promoters and musicians who shape the local music scene. From open-air stages to the pubs and bars hosting their own nights, we want the whole town to feel part of it.”

Time Square will once again host two standout nights. Soul and Motown Night will feature Soul Station performing some of the genre’s most iconic tracks. Later in the month, Cookhouse Live presents Dizzy Brasscals, who will bring their high-energy brassy party set packed with dancefloor favourites.

Golden Square will join the celebrations with A Night of Legends on Sunday, May 4th. Organised in partnership with HC Promotions, the event will see three of the UK’s top tribute acts take to the stage - Gold Dust Dreams as Fleetwood Mac at 7pm, With The Beatles at 8.20pm, and Mercury performing as Queen at 9.30pm. Doors open from 6pm, with classic hits playing throughout the night.

The brand-new Warrington Food and Drink Festival will take place on Saturday, May 17th and Sunday, May 18th. Alongside the food traders, producers and chef demos, a live music element will see performers take to the main stage across the weekend.

Another major highlight will be the Warrington Music Festival, bringing two days of free live music to outdoor stages at Golden Square and Time Square. Showcasing some of the region’s best emerging talent, the event promises a packed weekend at the heart of the town.

Although Neighbourhood Weekender takes place outside the town centre, any venues organising warm-up gigs or post-festival events are encouraged to share their plans so they can be included in the official programme.

Bringing Warrington’s Music Month to a close, Proms in the Square returns on Sunday, June 1st for its third year. This much-loved free event celebrates music, community spirit, and cultural diversity, with a fantastic line-up of performers set to entertain all ages in Time Square’s open space.

Councillor Tony Higgins, cabinet member for leisure and community at Warrington Borough Council, said: “Warrington has a brilliant live music scene and we want to keep building on that. Music Month is a great opportunity to support local artists, drive footfall to the town centre and shine a light on the venues doing great work year-round. We’re pleased to be supporting Warrington BID again this year in making it all happen.”