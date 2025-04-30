Wealth management firm picks Liverpool Waters as location for new venture

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

SME Wealth Management, a newly launched firm of Chartered Financial Planners, has officially opened its first office at Princes Dock, Liverpool Waters — marking the third new tenant to join the thriving business destination in the last two months.

This latest move follows LRB Law’s arrival at Princes Dock in March, and Global Ports Holding’s announcement of a new office earlier this month. These new occupiers are a clear sign of the continued success of Princes Dock as a prime location for businesses of all sizes.

Founded by a team of four partners, SME Wealth Management brings a fresh approach to financial planning. Each of the firm’s advisers holds Chartered Financial Planner status — the highest professional qualification awarded by the Chartered Insurance Institute.

With decades of combined experience across independent financial advisory practices and discretionary investment managers, the founding team came together after working at a private equity-backed IFA consolidator. Their shared experience of working in environments where commercial pressures often outweighed client service and staff wellbeing was the catalyst for launching SME Wealth Management as a directly authorised, truly client-first firm.

No 12 Princes Dock

SME Wealth Management is centred around providing a ‘family office’ style of service, placing lifestyle financial planning at the heart of its proposition. The firm’s goal is to understand each client’s ambitions and lifestyle choices, building a bespoke financial strategy to help them achieve their long-term goals.

The new office offers SME Wealth Management a premium client-facing space, complete with waterside meeting rooms, excellent parking, and easy access – all key factors in choosing Princes Dock as the firm’s base for growth.

Home to thousands of residents and over 220,000 sq ft of Grade A office space – all verified Net Zero in operation – Princes Dock is fast becoming one of the city’s most dynamic places to live, work, and visit. With a vibrant mix of cafés, restaurants, hotels, open water swimming, and the UK’s first floating sauna experience, the area offers a unique waterfront lifestyle. It will soon welcome the UK’s first floating Padel courts, further enhancing its reputation as a destination for innovation and wellbeing.

Ian Paginton, Director at SME Wealth Management commented: “At SME Wealth Management, we’re building a firm that puts people before products. We set out to offer a trusted, personal service, grounded in long-term relationships and real lifestyle financial planning. Princes Dock is the ideal location for us – it’s not only a prestigious setting to welcome clients, but it also gives us room to grow and thrive.”

L-R: Daniel Olman, Aaron Lee, Ian Paginton, and Jonathan Murphy from SME Wealth Management, with Yasmin McBrinn and Liza Marco from Liverpool Waters.

Liza Marco, Senior Asset Manager at Liverpool Waters, commented: “We’re delighted to welcome SME Wealth Management to Princes Dock. This is yet another fantastic example of how Liverpool Waters is becoming the destination of choice for dynamic, forward-thinking companies of all sizes.”

With plans to expand the team in the coming months, SME Wealth Management is set to become a key player in the region’s financial services landscape.