Wedding Carpet Weddings Magazine launches with VIP Event

Liverpool publisher launches Red Carpet Weddings magazine with a VIP event for the inaugural issue.

A brand-new magazine entering the wedding market space, Red Carpet Weddings is a new luxury wedding magazine for the modern couple. With two issues per year, the launch edition is 85 pages of exclusively curated content with celebrity interviews, advice columns, bridal trends, venue spotlights, industry features and a supplier directory making it an invaluable resource for all couples planning their special day.

To mark its launch, a VIP reception at Wychwood Park Hotel welcomed over 70 guests, suppliers and advertisers to a celebratory event with ITV’s Claire Hannah hosting a panel of speakers including wedding florist and Married at First Sight star, Rosaline Darlington, luxury events planner, Debbie Marks and the magazine’s publisher, Lindsey Stephens.

Guests were treated to Fizz and nibbles with live entertainment from Vernon Fuller and a picture from Premier Photo Booths as well as receiving a packed goody bag with miniature spirits, gummies from Solv, Love Hearts from Swizzles and branded cupcake from Cheshire Wedding Cakes.

Commenting on the launch, Lindsey Stephens, Publisher of Red Carpet Wedding magazine said: “This magazine has been a true labour of love and I am so incredibly proud of the first of many issues to come. It’s got everything I wanted for my first issue with a look and feel of the utmost quality as well as being packed with incredible content that was so well received at the launch event. I can’t thank everyone enough and I can’t wait to share issue two which is now well underway and will be available in March next year.

The magazine is the ultimate guide to planning a glamorous and unforgettable wedding. From the classic fairy tale affair to a chic modern celebration, or a luxurious destination wedding, Red carpet Wedding magazine will inspire and guide couples in creating their dream day.

Red Carpet Wedding magazine is available to purchase online for £10 from www.redcarpetweddings.co.uk and will also be available to couples attending the Red Carpet Wedding Show at Tatton Park on 1st and 2nd February 2025 – the only wedding show to be held at the historic venue.

To advertise or get involved in issue two, please contact Lindsey Stephens via email on [email protected] or call 07802 782662.