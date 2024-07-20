Wedding couple say ‘I Do’ to Redrow dream home in Halewood

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

IT WAS a new home and wedding bells in quick succession for the latest residents at The Finches at Hilton Grange in Halewood.

Emma Gormley and Jack Ralston were so set on buying their dream Redrow home they joked to the sales team that, if they got it, they’d invite them to their wedding.

So, after saying “I do” to their ‘perfect’ property, they immediately issued invitations to the ceremony and celebrations.

Sales consultants Julie Madden and Sofia Delgado were honoured to watch Emma and Jack tie the knot at Merrydale Manor in Knutsford.

And they’ve become firm friends with the newlyweds after supporting them throughout their home purchase, with Julie even offering to help Jack plan his proposal.

“Julie was very keen to help Jack sort his proposal!” said Emma, a former neo-natal intensive care nurse who’s now studying at a masters level doing a Pg Dip in Health visiting. “And while he managed it on his own, I said if we managed to get the house we wanted we’d invite them to the wedding - and we kept our promise.”

“To be honest, they are so caring and friendly they have become really good friends.

“Getting the house was part of our wedding journey and they have been a big part of that, so it’s lovely that they, and other Redrow staff, were with us on the big day.”

The couple were no strangers to Redrow before they moved into their new Cambridge four-bedroom detached. Emma, 32, spent more than four years in a two-bedroom apartment in the homebuilder’s Summerhill Park development in Broadgreen.

“And Emma persuaded me it had to be Redrow when we got our first home together,” said Jack, 34, an air traffic controller at Liverpool John Lennon Airport, who owned an older property in Halewood.

Emma adds: “I’m a bit of a perfectionist, and I love the way the houses look, the way the developments are planned and presented with trees and lots of green spaces. I like the high ceilings and deep skirting boards inside the homes, so it was really important to me the first home we bought together was a Redrow.”

Both having houses to sell meant Jack and Emma had enough joint equity to buy their dream home at The Finches.

Emma and Jack

They chose the development because Jack was already living in, and liking, Halewood and as well as being close to both their jobs and now uni for Emma who’s studying at Liverpool JMU.

“And when we came to look, I loved the greenspaces and it was really quiet, so it had the ideal balance. It was the perfect home in the perfect place,” said Emma.

The couple chose The Cambridge because of its attractive exterior design, and the layout inside. It has a spacious front lounge and a kitchen, dining and sitting area which extends the full width at the rear, together with a utility and cloakroom downstairs. Upstairs are four generously sized bedrooms, the main with en-suite, and a family bathroom.

Their plot position means they have a lovely front lawn, a big rear garden, and a lengthy driveway.

“We have effectively got two living rooms because of the lovely lounge at the front and the sitting area at the rear by the patio doors, which is where we tend to live in the day. It gets so much sunlight so it’s nice and bright,” said Jack.

“It’s a really warm and cosy home. My old house had a through conservatory at the back and in the summer it was really hot, and in the winter it was freezing. This is lovely and even when it’s been cold we haven’t needed the heating on.”

The couple chose wardrobes to be fitted into bedrooms one and two from the builder’s My Redrow upgrades and options website (along with a dishwasher, an electric garage door and wall-mounted TV fittings) and they have settled in happily.

They use the main bedroom, bedroom two is a guest room, bedroom four is a study room/office: “And bedroom three is currently empty but will hopefully be our baby’s room in a few years,” said Emma.

“This was important to us. We were in a fortunate position to want to only move once and to have a house that will grow with us, and any family we’ll have. This house ticks every box for us now, and in the future.

“It’s been a lovely year, our new home is complete and it’s nice to know we will start married life in our forever home. We know we are lucky; this is what we wanted and now we have it.”

The Finches is one of two Redrow ventures in Halewood and, along with the neighbouring Grace Fields at Hilton Grange development, will provide a new community and form part of the significant East Halewood Sustainable Extension, a masterplan to build high-quality new homes for the area.

The development is located within a 30-minute drive from Liverpool city centre with its shops, restaurants, bars and cultural attractions, and close to the M62 for road journeys to Manchester, Leeds and beyond, while local railway stations offer services to Liverpool, Manchester, Birmingham and London.

For further information visit www.redrow.co.uk/thefinches or call the sales team on 0151 391 7310.