Wedding Show returning to Tatton Park in February

The hotly anticipated return of the Tatton Wedding Show is just weeks away so if you’ve recently got engaged or are already in the throes of planning your big day, this show is for you.

Brought back to Tatton Park for the first time in five years, Liverpool- based Red Carpet Weddings has curated a unique wedding event that promises to be a must-visit show for couples planning their special day. Bringing a fresh approach to wedding shows, characterised by a VIP drinks reception, expert panel discussions and a raft of the North West’s leading exhibitors and suppliers best known for bringing wedding visions to life, couples are urged to book tickets now to secure their place.

The two-day event being held on 1st and 2nd February at Tatton Park, one of Cheshire’s most beautiful and iconic venues is your chance to be inspired, be entertained and even be a winner as they are offering couples the chance to win a set of gold wedding bands worth £1500, thanks to the generosity of Oscar and Olivia Jewellery.

With its breathtaking scenery and rich history, Tatton Park provides the perfect setting for this wedding show that will see exhibitors in the tenant’s hall on hand to showcase their services to couples.

From venue dressing to bridal gowns, honeymoon specialists to photographers, photo booths, entertainers, cake makers, wedding bands, singers and celebrants, all you need for your big day is represented from the crème de la crème of suppliers all ready to help bring your dream wedding to life.

Lindsey Stephens, owner of Red Carpet Weddings said: "We are excited to bring together some of the finest wedding professionals in the industry to inspire and support couples on their wedding journey. The Tatton Wedding Show is a celebration of love and creativity and whether you’re just starting to plan or adding the final touches to your wedding, this event has something for everyone and we can’t wait to welcome couples and their families to this spectacular event.

“The show is set to be a bit of a twist on what you might have seen before and promises to be a day to remember for those that attend and indeed for those who exhibit. As the only wedding show of its kind at Tatton Park, we’re expecting it to be a sell-out event so we’d encourage anyone interested in attending to get their tickets now.”

Tickets are just £7 per person on both 1st and 2 February 2025 if you quote DIRECT50. The Tatton Wedding Show will run from 10am – 4pm on each day and tickets are available now online at www.redcarpetweddings.co.uk