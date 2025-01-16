Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

West Lancashire College have announced a range of new courses for adults which are available to study both in person at their impressive campus in Skelmersdale or via distance learning.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether you want to change your career, gain qualifications, skills and knowledge needed to fulfil a lifelong ambition, or you would like to study for your own leisure, the College has a course for you this New Year.

With a staggering 97% pass rate for adult students, the College has been a great source of support for the local community in shaping their careers for over 40 years and they can help you do the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The College adult courses feature Arts and Crafts, Nail Technology Level 2, Property Maintenance, Functional Skills in English and/or Maths, ESOL, Females in Motor Vehicle, as well as Supporting Teaching and Learning Level 2 Certificate. With offers to adult students such as free* kit and uniform, access to bursary funds* for travel, childcare, trips and essential items, free onsite parking, and access to great support, there has never been a better time to join West Lancashire College as an adult student.

West Lancashire College announces New Year courses for adults

Alex Huskisson, Head of Adult Skills said, “At West Lancashire College, we believe it’s never too late to invest in your future. Starting January 2025, we are excited to offer a range of new courses tailored specifically for adults. Our commitment to high-quality education ensures you’ll gain valuable skills and knowledge in a supportive and inspiring environment. With a schedule designed to fit around your busy life, we provide flexible learning options that allow you to balance your education with work, family and other commitments. Guided by expert tutors who are passionate about the success of our students, these courses offer the perfect opportunity to take the next step in your personal or professional journey. Whether you’re looking to advance your career, start something new, or rediscover your passion for learning. West Lancashire College is here to help you achieve your goals.”

Take your next step to expanding your skill set by viewing the brand-new magazine from the College and making an application to study. For further details, please contact the College directly on 01695 52300 or email [email protected]

*subject to eligibility