West Lancashire College celebrates success at annual Student Awards

Students at West Lancashire College were honoured for their outstanding achievements throughout the 24-25 academic year at a spectacular awards ceremony, held in their transformed Sports Hall this June.

With over 120 nominations received, students at the College were recognised for a wide range of accomplishments including academic excellence, technical and behavioural skills, exceptional contributions as Student Ambassadors, entrepreneurial initiatives, impactful work experience and their dedication to promoting diversity and inclusion.

The awards presented on the evening included Subject Student of the Year, Apprentice of the Year, Technical Student of the Year, Vocational Student of the Year, English & Maths Student of the Year, A Level Student of the Year, Breakthrough Award, Supported Internship Student of the Year, Student Ambassador of the Year, Personal Development Student of the Year, as well as a Special Recognition Award.

The event, hosted by Vice Principal Gareth Sutton, welcomed students, their families, teachers and employer partners to a transformed Sports Hall for an evening of celebration. Award winners received a trophy, certificate, gifts and vouchers presented by their Head of Curriculum and employer who had kindly sponsored the awards.

Speaking at the ceremony, Gareth Sutton said, “Tonight is about the success of our students and hearing about their achievements is always an absolute privilege. Our students have worked hard throughout the year to develop their skills, achieve their qualification and give themselves the key to open the door to the next stage in the journey.”

The College would like to express their thanks and gratitude to award sponsors: ABLE (Andrew Barton London Education), Ascentis, CEF, City & Guilds, Dovetail & Slate, Electrical-Cal, Ellisons, Lancashire County Council, Stocks Hall Nursing & Care Group, Tawd Valley Developments, The Secret Garden Glamping, Tilgear, Valeo and West Lancashire Borough Council.

For further details on the range of courses available at West Lancashire College, please contact Learner Services on 01695 52300 or visit www.westlancs.ac.uk