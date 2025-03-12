West Lancashire College is excited to announce a new collaboration with Andrew Barton London Education (ABLE), a highly regarded VTCT-endorsed initiative founded by Andrew Barton, celebrity hairdresser.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This partnership will enrich the college’s hairdressing curriculum, providing students with exclusive industry insights, expert-led training, and career-focused skills to prepare them for success in the sector.

The ABLE programme was developed to help tackle the industry’s skills shortage while inspiring and equipping the next generation of hair professionals. Since its launch, it has supported over 1,000 students across the UK, and West Lancashire College is proud to become part of this forward-thinking initiative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a leading provider of hairdressing and barbering education, West Lancashire College offers a wide range of courses from Entry Level to Level 3, including full-time study programmes and adult learning opportunities. The college provides state-of-the-art training facilities, including industry-standard salons in ‘The Hair & Beauty Lounge’ where students gain real-world experience in a professional environment.

West Lancashire College enhances Hairdressing training with Andrew Barton’s ABLE Project

The partnership was officially launched with an inspiring visit from Andrew Barton this week, giving students and staff the opportunity to engage with one of the industry’s most influential figures and learn more about the benefits the ABLE programme will bring to their education and career prospects.

Andrew Barton shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration:

“The ABLE programme is designed to elevate college-based hairdressing education by providing the skills, knowledge, and confidence young professionals need to thrive. My own journey started in a local salon before college gave me the foundation to build my career, so I know first-hand how valuable this kind of training is. I’m thrilled to welcome West Lancashire College to the programme and look forward to helping their students develop their talent and passion for hairdressing.”

Through this initiative, West Lancashire College Hairdressing and Barbering lecturers will gain access to industry-leading teaching resources that complement and enhance the existing curriculum, aligning with advanced and creative hair professional apprenticeship standards. Students will benefit from a range of exclusive learning materials, including bi-monthly video tutorials featuring Andrew Barton’s expertise, a detailed salon principles manual, and opportunities for direct mentorship and engagement with Andrew himself.

West Lancashire College enhances Hairdressing training with Andrew Barton’s ABLE Project

The ABLE programme is designed around three key goals:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ABLE the qualifying student to be hairdressing salon ready.

ABLE the qualifying student for employment within the hairdressing industry.

ABLE the qualifying student for an aspirational career in hairdressing.

Neil Farrell, Head of Curriculum for Creative & Service Industries at West Lancashire College, commented:

“We were delighted to welcome Andrew to West Lancs today, and to be working alongside him on the ABLE programme. This collaboration further strengthens West Lancashire College’s commitment to delivering exceptional, career-focused education that empowers students with the skills and experience to excel in their chosen profession. We are very much looking forward to watching our students flourish over the coming months to become outstanding practitioners within the Hairdressing industry.”

If you would like to find out more about applying to study a Hairdressing course and benefitting from the ABLE programme, please contact the college directly on 01695 52300, email the team at [email protected] or visit westlancs.ac.uk