West Lancashire College hosts annual Careers Fair

West Lancashire College were delighted to welcome over 1500 school pupils and college students to their annual Careers Fair last week where they hosted over 60 companies and universities who all provided invaluable careers advice to the young people during National Careers Week.

The event took place as part of a series of activities to celebrate National Careers Week which is held each year in March. Ina addition to local companies exhibiting, the college’s Curriculum areas created have-a-go activities for visitors to participate including Bricklaying, Carpentry and Joinery, Hairdressing, Health and Social Care, as well as Social Sciences.

The college would like to thank the employers and universities who gave up their time to attend the Careers Fair, including Friends of Tawd Valley, The Sewing Rooms, Keepmoat Homes, Peel Ports Group, Civil Service, Stocks Hall Nursing & Care Group, NSG Group, West Lancashire Borough Council, University of Salford, Liverpool John Moores University, Royal Air Force, Electric-Cal, PepsiCo, Lancaster University, Hotter Shoes, Great Bear, Shares Recruitment, North West Air Ambulance Charity, University of Cumbria, Fletchers Group, Sale Sharks Foundation, University of Central Lancashire, Wates, Graylaw International, TRS, Volunteer Police Cadets, Manchester Metropolitan University, West Lancs Community High, Hays, St Richard’s Catholic Primary School, Edge Hill University, dBs institute, VIY, Stuart Energy, HCRG Care Group, M&D Allyn, Alder Hey Children’s, The Co-operative Bank, We Are With You, The AA, Birchwood, Bannatyne’s, Smokefree Lancashire, Element and Royal Marines.

Dawn Hughes, Events, Campaigns & School Liaison Manager said, “Our students and over 1000 local school pupils had a fantastic day exploring careers they have never previously considered and gained information about the fabulous opportunities out there today and in the future. The success of such events is down to all of our amazing employer partners who gave up their time to inspire the young people, and events like this could not happen without their continued support.”

If you or your organisation would like to find out more about working with West Lancashire College to provide work experience, an industry placement, offer a guest talk, site visit, or to support at college events such as the Careers Fair, the college would love to hear from you!

Please contact the college directly on 01695 52300 or email the team at [email protected]