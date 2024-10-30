West Lancashire College to host employer breakfast
The event provides an invaluable opportunity for businesses, both big and small, to engage with key staff and enthusiastic students, fostering collaboration that supports the development of the future workforce.
At the Employer Breakfast, attendees will have the chance to explore a range of initiatives aimed at bridging the gap between education and industry. Employers are encouraged to consider ways they can contribute to the growth and development of students, including:
- Offering short or long-term student industry placements
- Collaborating with the college to review course content, ensuring it meets current and future industry demands
- Providing workplace shadowing opportunities
- Delivering student guest talks to inspire the next generation
- Participating in student mock interviews, helping prepare them for the job market
- Hosting site visits to showcase their organisation and career opportunities
At the event, attendees can also hear from special guest speaker, local entrepreneur and award-winning founder of The Secret Garden Glamping, Derry Green, as seen on BBC's Dragon's Den!
In addition, attendees will learn more about West Lancashire College’s extensive course offerings, view the modern campus facilities and hear about the college’s recent achievements, including being named the 2024 BiBAs Skills Provider of the Year.
Gareth Sutton, Vice Principal says, “We believe that strong partnerships with local businesses are essential for nurturing the talent that will drive our economy forward. This breakfast is not just about networking; it’s about forging meaningful relationships that will benefit our students, and the organisations involved.”
A complimentary breakfast will be served, and ample free parking is available on-site, making it easy for employers to attended and participate in the event.
The college invites companies of any industry to register for a free place on their Eventbrite page or contact the college directly on 01695 52300 / [email protected]