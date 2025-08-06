Westbrook Big Party at Gulliver’s World raises funds for local charities

Thousands of Warrington residents from Westbrook and Callands took over Gulliver’s World theme park for an evening of fun to raise funds for three vital local causes.

Around 2,800 people from the WA5 postcode enjoyed an evening at Gulliver’s World for the ninth annual Westbrook Big Party, hosted by the Westbrook and Callands Communities Association.

This year the theme park takeover raised money for Matthiola Junior Football Club, Crosfields Vipers Junior Rugby League Club, and to help fund Bereavement Training for St Rocco’s Hospice Volunteers, with Gulliver’s offering reduced price tickets, and donations from sales going towards the charities, totalling more than £3,000.

Councillor Mo Hussain, Mayor of Warrington, opened the event, which included a singing and dance performance by schoolchildren from St Philip Westbrook Church of England Primary School.

Around 2,800 people attended the event at Gulliver’s World

Alan Guthrie, Chair of Westbrook and Callands Community Association, said: “We were thrilled to once again return to Gulliver’s World for our ninth Westbrook Big Party, bringing the local community together for an evening of fun and adventure.

“It was great to see so many families in attendance, making memories. The generosity of the team at Gulliver’s, and all those who came along to the event, created a magical evening which has raised a brilliant amount for three very worthy local organisations.”

Craig Clews, resort director at Gulliver’s World, said: “We love welcoming the Westbrook Big Party to the park each year and this event was no different. Raising money for our local community while providing residents with a fun evening out is something we love to do and we can’t wait to welcome the group back again next year for the big tenth anniversary!”