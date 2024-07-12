‘Westbrook Big Party’ at Gulliver’s World raises more than £4k for charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thousands of Warrington residents from Westbrook and Callands joined forces with Gulliver’s World theme park for an evening of fun to raise funds for two worthy causes.

Around 2,800 people from the WA5 postcode enjoyed an evening of Gulliver’s World magic when they gathered for the annual Westbrook Big Party, hosted once again by the Westbrook and Callands Communities Association.

This year the exclusive theme park take-over raised money for The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association and St Philip’s Church Community Work, with Gulliver’s offering reduced price tickets, and donations from sales going towards the charities, totalling more than £4,000.

Councillor Steve Wright, Mayor of Warrington, opened the event, which included a performance by the choir of St Philip Westbrook Church of England Primary School.

Alan Guthrie, Chair of Westbrook and Callands Community Association, said: “It was a fantastic night’s entertainment, and wonderful to see so many people from our communities enjoying the fun and adventure that Gulliver’s World provides so well. The incredible generosity of the team at Gulliver’s, and all those who came along on the night, created a magical event which has raised much-needed funds for these two important charities.”

Craig Clews, resort director at Gulliver’s World, said: “It was so pleasing for our team to see so many residents join together for what was an amazing night. We first hosted this event in 2016 and we are delighted to be part of its ongoing success. Supporting charities has always been a vital aspect of what Gulliver’s theme parks are all about and I would like to thank everyone who played their part in making the Westbrook Big Party such a fun time for all.”

To find out more about the charities supported by this year’s Westbook Big Party, visit: www.guidedogs.org.uk and www.stphilipswestbrook.co.uk

For further information about Gulliver’s World, visit www.gulliversworldresort.co.uk