Widnes care home residents attend celebration of intergenerational relationships with community
Residents at HC-One’s Ferndale Court care home, in Widnes, Cheshire, have been part of a local campaign to facilitate intergenerational relationships with schoolchildren in the local community.
Following the highly successful initiative, they were invited to attend a celebration event, and resident Betty Evans made a tremendous speech about how much it has positively impacted the care home. As part of the ‘Halt on Loneliness’ campaign, the Health Improvement Team in Halton, Cheshire, started a project to help facilitate intergenerational engagement.
Eager to get involved, Ferndale Court care home were matched with the children of St Michael's Primary School. The project involved 10 children from Year 5 visiting Ferndale Court on a Friday afternoon to complete different activities with the residents, to learn new things, communicate with new people and improve social skills.
Both the children and the residents of Ferndale Court really enjoyed these visits, and residents would often ask when they could next look forward to a visit from the schoolchildren. Residents who live at Ferndale Court had wonderful comments:
Margaret Reardon, resident at Ferndale Court, said:
“It made me feel happy to see how bright some of the children are, I've always said you can learn a lot from children and animals!”
Betty Evans, resident at Ferndale Court, added:
“I loved the kids coming, it made me feel happy. They were all lovely!”
In celebration of the project, Ferndale Court were invited to attend a presentation at the DCBL stadium in Widnes, where local schools joined together to celebrate wellbeing initiatives and share ideas. Ferndale Court residents Betty Evans, Margaret Reardon and Charlie Hall attended the presentation, and Betty was invited to make a short speech about her connection with the children of St Michael's primary.
Betty spoke movingly of how much she enjoyed her time with them and couldn't hold back the tears as she shared about how one of the students, Alfie, had approached on their final visit to give her a big hug and say, "I love you Betty". There wasn't a dry eye in the house.
