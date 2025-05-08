Widnes football team scores a new kit
Pex Hill Storm Under 17s received sponsorship for a new kit and training gear, which will take them through next season playing in the Warrington Junior Football League.
“Thanks to Redrow for this donation which has meant we’ve been able to purchase a new kit and training kit,” said Marc Jones, coach at Pex Hill Storm Under 17s.
“The kit has brought us some luck this season, finishing third in the league and making it to the Alf Holt Cup Final too. Let’s hope it brings us luck for next season too.
Anna Evans-Kerr, sales director at Redrow NW said: “Our goal is to create and support thriving communities so are pleased to have supported a local Widnes team with a new kit. We wish them every success for the new season.”
The team is currently looking for new players, for further information about the club visit the team’s Facebook page PexHill JFC.
The sponsorship is linked to Redrow’s upcoming developments in Widnes, which will bring 479 new homes to the town.
