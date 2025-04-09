Wild Root expands to the heart of Liverpool’s vibrant commercial district
Under the leadership of its innovative founder Charlie Tomlinson, Wild Root's new premises will be located on Old Hall Street.
Building on the success and popularity of the original café in Halsall, the new location will offer the same welcoming charm, delicious plant-focused menu, and positive ambiance that customers have come to love.
Charlie Tomlinson said, “Liverpool’s Commercial District is buzzing – with new innovative businesses flocking to this historic part of the city, the area is leading Liverpool’s reinvention to be the place to work, and live.
“Creativity, innovation and sustainability are at the core of what we set out to achieve with Wild Root; we are all what we eat, and I am super excited to be based in one of Liverpool’s most thriving business communities.”
Situated on historic Old Hall Street, one of Liverpool’s oldest and architecturally distinguished streets dating back to the 13th century, Wild Root will serve busy professionals and locals, offering convenience alongside quality. The café will also provide city-wide deliveries and bespoke catering services for local businesses and events.
Sharing the new venue with two wellness-focused businesses, Wild Root promises to be a unique destination dedicated to health and wellbeing for those working and living in the thriving commercial district of Liverpool.