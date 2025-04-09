Wild Root expands to the heart of Liverpool’s vibrant commercial district

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wild Root, the acclaimed fully plant-based café known for fresh, vibrant dishes and an inviting atmosphere, is expanding across the North West with its next café set to open in the heart of Liverpool’s booming commercial district this summer.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Under the leadership of its innovative founder Charlie Tomlinson, Wild Root's new premises will be located on Old Hall Street.

Building on the success and popularity of the original café in Halsall, the new location will offer the same welcoming charm, delicious plant-focused menu, and positive ambiance that customers have come to love.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie Tomlinson said, “Liverpool’s Commercial District is buzzing – with new innovative businesses flocking to this historic part of the city, the area is leading Liverpool’s reinvention to be the place to work, and live.

Charlie Tomlinson

“Creativity, innovation and sustainability are at the core of what we set out to achieve with Wild Root; we are all what we eat, and I am super excited to be based in one of Liverpool’s most thriving business communities.”

Situated on historic Old Hall Street, one of Liverpool’s oldest and architecturally distinguished streets dating back to the 13th century, Wild Root will serve busy professionals and locals, offering convenience alongside quality. The café will also provide city-wide deliveries and bespoke catering services for local businesses and events.

Sharing the new venue with two wellness-focused businesses, Wild Root promises to be a unique destination dedicated to health and wellbeing for those working and living in the thriving commercial district of Liverpool.