Wilfred Webster to walk from London to Liverpool as he becomes CALM Ambassador

Suicide prevention charity, Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), has today announced that content creator and TV personality Wilfred Webster (The Traitors) will join the charity as their latest Ambassador to kick-start a much-needed conversation about suicide in the UK and raise awareness for CALM’s life-saving work.

The announcement comes as Wilfred prepares to walk 274 miles over two weeks from Monday 2nd September to Sunday 15th September with fellow Traitors contestant Ivan Brett, beginning at CALM’s office in London to its original headquarters in Liverpool, and inviting people across the UK to join them along the route.

On becoming a Campaign Against Living Miserably Ambassador, Wilfred said: “I’m so proud to be a CALM Ambassador. People think that suicide only affects people with mental health problems, but there are so many things that can happen to us that can lead us to think we have no way out. I know from experience how that can feel, but I also know how it feels to come out the other side. CALM is a highly interventionist organisation that can pull people out of their darkest moments and I’ll do all I can to keep shining a light on the great work they do.

Wilfred Webster

They need money to keep saving lives, which is why I’ve enlisted the help of Ivan to walk from London to Liverpool - CALM HQ to CALM’s birthplace, and my hometown to the best city in the world! I’d love it if you could help us raise money for CALM, and I’d be made up if you can join us for a walk and a chat along the way.”

Data shows that one in five people will have suicidal thoughts in their lifetime*, with someone dying by suicide every 90 minutes on average in the UK**. But suicide can be prevented with the right support and interventions. One of those tools is talking about suicide to stop the stigma silencing people’s struggles and preventing people from seeking help.

Need help? Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) hosts a life-saving suicide prevention helpline and provides vital online mental health resources for anyone who needs them. Visit www.thecalmzone.net.

With special thanks to Cheshire Boutique Barns and all other accommodation providers for their generosity in supporting Wilfred and Ivan's fundraising challenge.