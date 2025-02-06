Wirral apprentice starts to build on his career

REDROW is continuing its pledge to inspire the next generation into the construction industry in the North West as National Apprenticeship Week gets underway (February 10 – 16).

Steve McCoy, 24, from Barnston on the Wirral, joined Redrow’s apprenticeship scheme in August 2021 as an apprentice painter and decorator.

His three years apprenticeship has seen Steve work alongside Redrow’s site management team and subcontractors, gaining valuable experience at the homebuilder’s Ledsham Garden Village development, near Little Sutton.

“I’m in the last few months of my apprenticeship now,” said Steve, who was named as Redrow NW’s apprentice of the year for 2024.

“I didn’t want to go to university, I wanted a hands-on trade where I could learn on the job and gain a skill.

“To walk into a home that’s almost complete and finish it off to a high standard ready for its new owners is a great feeling.”

Open to anyone over the age of 16, Redrow’s apprenticeship scheme covers key housebuilding trades, including bricklaying, plumbing, carpentry, painting and decorating, electrics and groundworks, plus the company offers as administration, commercial and technical apprenticeships within its offices.

Trade apprentices’ time is split between working on site and college-based study that will provide them with essential industry qualifications.

“I previously worked at Marks and Spencer in the warehouse, so I already had experience of working in a team,” said Steve, who attends the Vauxhall campus of City of Liverpool College for his day release.

“I am really proud of how far I have come; I’ve gained so much experience, faced challenges and worked with a great team on a wide range of homes.

“I would highly recommend Redrow’s apprenticeship scheme.”

In the North West, apprentices come under the overall supervision of Jim McDonald, senior project manager, who is involved from the initial process.

“I’ve been involved with Redrow’s apprenticeship scheme for a number of years now,” said Jim.

“Apprenticeships are a great way of maintaining a skilled workforce for the future, not just for Redrow but the industry as a whole, which is still experiencing a skills shortage. My colleague Sammy Vranch and I look after the apprentices on a voluntary basis, as we both feel very passionately about the scheme.”

For further information about becoming an apprentice with Redrow and other career opportunities visit: www.redrowplc.co.uk/careers