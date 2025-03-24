Wirral author’s new release comes as more men seek help for mental health after loss

More men are starting to seek professional and spiritual support for their mental health after bereavement, according to a Wirral-based author and businesswoman.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reiki master and spiritual healer Lynn Robinson, who will release her fifth book later this month, said the movement was a positive step towards tackling the UK’s mental health crisis particularly among males.

She said the number of men seeking her support following a bereavement or relationship breakdown had risen dramatically in the last five years with men now accounting for around 30 percent of all bookings for her spiritual healing services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She hopes her latest book ‘Echoes of Clara - a bridge between two worlds’ will provide further encouragement to grieving men and women to seek help.

Lynn Robinson, Reiki master, spiritual healer and author

“There’s been a significant shift post-covid with more men now recognising the need to reach out for professional support when they’re struggling which is really encouraging,” said Lynn, who first started practising as a spiritual therapist 11 years ago so she could help her son who suffered from severe anxiety.

“Pre-covid 99 per cent of bookings were from women but I think something changed during the pandemic - people changed - and they’re now much more aware of their mental health and well-being and are more open to seeking support and trying alternative therapies.

“The majority of my clients have suffered a loss and are dealing with grief and that path is hard to navigate alone. It can cause pain, anxiety and depression and a deep feeling of loneliness. Whilst everyone deals with grief differently, there’s a general acceptance that men are less likely to open up and seek support so I’m pleased to see that things are beginning to change.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynn, from Moreton, who also runs women’s wellness retreats, says she has been able to connect to the spirit world since she was about four-years-old.

She documented her personal journey – from young child to spiritual teacher - in her first book ‘A Light to Guide you Home’. Published in 2018 on Amazon, the book shot to number one in the charts within four hours of being released.

She’s written and published a further three books since and her fifth in the series – ‘Echoes of Clara’ - will be released on Amazon on March 29. This latest publication tells the personal story of Lynn’s spiritual guide Clara.

“Through Clara’s story, the book offers hope and optimism to people.” said the 60-year-old grandmother of five.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By reading it I want people to realise their potential, that life is beautiful and despite loss, we can go on to lead meaningful and fulfilling lives. Those we love are not forgotten, their spirit is carried with us. I do believe there is more to life – a bigger picture.

“I have worked with so many people over the years helping to connect them with the spirit of their loved ones and supporting them to experience grief in a more positive way.

“Clara has been such an important part of my life and my work that her story deserved to be told and to be honest it’s almost like she’s written the book herself albeit in a rather higgledy piggledy fashion.

“For the last 18 months or so I’ve been writing down line by line the words she’s delivered to me but it’s been in no particular order. Making sense of it all and piecing it together has been really hard work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m incredibly proud of the finished book and hope my readers will enjoy it as much as my other publications. Furthermore, I hope it will encourage more people to reach out for support if they are struggling to come to terms with losing a loved one”

To find out more about Lynn’s books and her work as an author, medium and spiritual healer visit https://www.lynn-robinson-spiritual-hub.co.uk/

You can also follow Lynn’s latest book projects via Facebook @lynnrobinsonauthor and Instagram @lynnrobinson_.