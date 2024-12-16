Wirral Businesses Join Forces to Raise Funds for The Clatterbridge Cancer Charity

Wirral property developer Lagom Lifestyle is partnering with luxury home fragrance company Owen Drew to launch a seasonal candle, inspired by the Wirral coast, as part of a fundraising initiative for The Clatterbridge Cancer Charity.

The collaboration sees the two Wirral-based businesses come together to create a limited edition candle, which captures the essence of the fragrant plants found on Red Rocks Beach and Nature Reserve. Taking its name from Lagom Lifestyle’s latest development in Hoylake, Hilstone Grange, the ‘Hilstone’ candle is influenced by the pleasant botanical scent of sea buckthorn, the salty citrus notes of rock samphire and the coconut fragrance of crushed gorse, which all grow locally.

Perfect as a Christmas gift, the candle promises to bring a comforting aroma into the home during the winter months, whilst also supporting the valuable work of The Clatterbridge Cancer Charity. Half of the net profits from each candle sold will be donated to The Clatterbridge Cancer Charity, with the remainder being invested in other local charitable projects.

Lagom Lifestyle’s Agata Seara said: “We’ve loved collaborating with Owen Drew to create the ‘Hilstone’ candle in aid of The Clatterbridge Cancer Charity, a cause that is close to all our hearts. The idea came about when we were landscaping the gardens at Hilstone Grange and we discovered there are some very interesting fragrant plants at nearby Red Rocks Beach. We were keen to explore creative ways of introducing those outside fragrances into our interior spaces and we’re absolutely delighted with the results.

“Working with Owen Drew has given us a real insight into the fascinating art of candle making. These are candles with purpose and I would encourage anyone looking for a thoughtful Christmas present to consider gifting one, not only would you be treating someone special, you would also supporting the incredible care and life-saving research at The Clatterbridge Cancer Charity.”

Mike Skeggs, Managing Director at Owen Drew, added: “The Clatterbridge Cancer Charity makes a huge difference to those living with cancer in our region and we’re proud to work with Lagom Lifestyle to support such a valued local charity. We hope to raise as much as we possibly can through these very special candles, which reflect the essence of the fragrant plants found in the local area, and are individually poured and hand-finished right here in Wirral.”

Danielle Hennessy, Corporate Partnerships Manager at The Clatterbridge Cancer Charity, said: “We would like to extend a huge thank you to Lagom Lifestyle and Owen Drew, for choosing to donate proceeds from this candle back to the charity. All funds raised from this collaboration will help those with cancer in our region. We couldn’t make the vital advances needed in cancer treatment, research and care without the help of local people and businesses assisting us in raising funds, so a heartfelt thank you to all involved.”

The Owen Drew x Lagom Lifestyle ‘Hilstone’ charity candles are available for £35 from Jenny & Co in West Kirby. They are also available online at lagomlifestyle.green and Owen Drew on Brimstage Road, Thornton Hough.