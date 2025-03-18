Wirral IT firm targets new connections following North Wales expansion

A leading IT company will serve more communities and meet industry demand by building on its connections in Wales.

Vigo IT Solutions Ltd is a pioneering provider of IT and related services based in Birkenhead, Wirral.

Employing 20 staff and with more than 250 customers, founder and Managing Director Kurt Beaumont-Jones has expanded operations and opened new premises at M-SParc in Gaerwen, Anglesey.

Having previously worked as an IT manager for a national energy provider, Kurt launched the firm in 2008, driving around in his car and posting chocolate bars and letters to business owners in the hope they would take a chance on his fledgling firm.

Managing Director Kurt Beaumont-Jones

His perseverance paid off, and Vigo’s client base quickly grew to the dozens then hundreds of organisations they now represent.

When exploring different locations, he considered the Midlands and North West, but given a rise in enquiries from North Wales decided a base on Anglesey was the logical next step.

“We have clients across a wide range of sectors, from hospitality and manufacturing to law, finance, charities and more, and have grown steadily over the years,” said Kurt, from Moreton.

“We already covered towns and cities from Holyhead to Wrexham so a presence in the region made sense, it means we can further improve and build on our links in those areas.

“Expanding westwards has allowed us to recruit a Welsh-speaking administrative and engineering team and to have people on the ground there, something which is very important to us, given our laser focus on customer service.”

He added: “We wanted to integrate ourselves into the community, notably among local businesses, and M-SParc was the perfect place to do so.

“We are excited to see how things develop and are already receiving interest from companies in Gwynedd, Anglesey and beyond, so it’s been a positive move.”

Kurt says the plan now is to “accelerate growth” while supporting organisations in need of Vigo’s high-quality services, including telecoms, Microsoft 365, physical security and cyber security, disaster recovery, data privacy and more.

He is also proud to begin a new era for the firm in a “beautiful part of the world”.

“I never get tired of the drive!” he said.

“Everyone at M-SParc has been so welcoming and our staff are excited to forge new partnerships in north west Wales especially, as there are so many amazing businesses and organisations.

“Our plan now is to sustainably increase our customer base – as we have since day one – providing a high-quality, reliable bilingual service on their doorstep.”

Kurt added: “We strive to be ‘awesome at all times’ by avoiding corporate jargon and sales speak, by being honest and clear and doing things the right way.

“That is already paying dividends in Anglesey and may see us open offices in another area of North Wales somewhere down the line, but for now our aim is to attract more clients, create more high-quality, skilled bilingual engineering roles and contribute to the economy on the island and surrounding areas.”