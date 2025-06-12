Famed for it's Sunday music sessions, the Devon Doorway on the Wirral has been ranked as one of the top pubs for live music

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Festival season is here, and live music lovers are hitting the town. Eat Drink Meet, a website and app that simplifies the search for nearby pubs, bars, and restaurants with smart filtering options, has compiled a list of the top ten live music venues across the UK. On top is the Devon Doorway in the Wirral.

Eat Drink Meet goes beyond standard listings, allowing users to filter venues by everything from location, live music venues, and pubs with car charging points to 'views or landmarks nearby’, dog-friendly venues, and local favourites hosting pub quizzes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From lively city venues and charming historic pubs to unique seaside spots and a New Orleans-inspired favourite, these are the UK's ten best venues for live music.

The Devon Doorway, Wirral

The Devon Doorway, Wirral

Tucked away in the Wirral countryside, The Devon Doorway is the perfect place for live music lovers. Every Sunday, this dog-friendly country pub comes alive with sounds from local talent, offering the perfect weekend wind-down. From the chic bar space to the sun-soaked courtyard and beer garden, this Merseyside favourite caters to all. Whether you’re stopping by after a round at Heswall Golf Club or in search of a new favourite hangout, The Devon Doorway hits all the right notes.

Deacon Brodies Tavern, Edinburgh

Looking for live music in the heart of Edinburgh? Deacon Brodie’s Tavern delivers every Thursday. Whether you're sipping a dram or soaking up the city’s history, this much-loved pub blends heritage with atmosphere. A go-to all year round, it's especially buzzing during the Edinburgh Fringe Festival - ideal for refuelling between shows or settling in for a night of great tunes.

The Flyer, Bristol

Set on Bristol’s Gloucester Road, renowned for its bohemian spirit, The Flyer is a must-visit venue, blending great food and drinks with live music every Friday. Whether you’re enjoying a chilled afternoon with craft beer, or a lively evening of cocktails, this pub has something for every mood. It’s best kept secret? A delightful, sheltered beer garden that’s perfect for relaxing outdoors. Plus, The Flyer is dog-friendly, making it the ideal stop after exploring the picturesque Clifton Village, Castle Park, or Clifton Observatory.

Oakford Social Club, Reading

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With music at its core, Oakford Social Club is Reading’s go-to venue for live bands, DJs, and vibrant disco nights. Guests can catch top acts from across the country, alongside some of the most unique and energetic DJs around. Behind the bar, there’s a rotating line-up of craft beers, real ales, and innovative cocktails, perfectly paired with a seasonal menu full of pub classics and creative twists. Relax in a cosy corner, soak up the atmosphere at the ornate bar, or enjoy after-work drinks in the heated outdoor space. The venue is also dog friendly, so four-legged friends are welcome too. Conveniently located right by Reading train station, it’s the perfect stop before heading to Reading Festival - or to keep the party going afterwards.

The Forth Hotel, Newcastle upon Tyne

Perched on the edge of Pink Lane, The Forth Hotel bring you the very best of live music in the Toon. With vintage charm, exposed brickwork, statement chandeliers and eye-catching local artwork, this dog-friendly pub is unapologetically unique, just like the artists who play here. Whether you’re after a laid-back catch-up over great pub food, or a lively night of cocktails and feel-good favourites, The Forth Hotel has you covered. And don't miss the courtyard roof terrace – a rare gem in the heart of the city.

Browns Cardiff, Cardiff

Live music, refined dining, and a prime location, Browns Cardiff hits all the right notes. With its modern, stylish interiors, this sophisticated spot brings live, relaxed performances to the heart of the city every Friday and Sunday. With high-quality food, creative drinks, and an inviting atmosphere, it’s ideal no matter the occasion. Whether you're planning a large group booking, a private dining experience, or just want to elevate your weekend plans, Browns is a top-tier choice for an all-round memorable outing.

The Old Contemptibles, Birmingham

Nestled in the heart of Birmingham’s business district, The Old Contemptibles is one of the city’s best-kept secrets for live music. This historic venue comes alive every Friday and Saturday with energetic live music sets that keeps guests coming back. With a rotating range of real ales, hearty pub classics, and a cosy, dog-friendly setting, it strikes the perfect balance between old-school charm and lively entertainment.

The Curlers Rest, Glasgow

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Live jazz on Wednesdays, trad sessions on Thursdays - The Curlers Rest is where Glasgow’s West End comes to life through music. From 8pm each night, this laid-back yet lively pub sets the perfect tone for an evening of great tunes, hearty food and a proper pint. With its quirky atmosphere and characterful interiors, The Curlers Rest caters to every occasion - from leisurely lunches and family dinners, to late-night catchups with friends. Add an extensive drinks list and a warm Glaswegian welcome, and you’ve got a pub that truly feels like home.

Orleans Smokehouse, Solihull

Inspired by NOLA, the birthplace of jazz, Orleans Smokehouse in Solihull brings the bold flavours and vibrant energy of the Deep South to the West Midlands. Known for its authentic BBQ, every dish is crafted using traditional smoking techniques, from tender brisket to pulled pork packed with flavour. But it’s not just about the food – Orleans Smokehouse comes alive with regular live NOLA inspired music, and a calendar full of events that make every visit feel like a celebration. With a kids’ menu, cinema room, outdoor games, spacious beer garden, and on-site car charging points, it’s the perfect spot for the whole family.

Sixty Million Postcards, Bournemouth

Craving coastal vibes and live music? Sixty Million Postcards in Bournemouth is a creative, dog-friendly hotspot where seaside charm meets standout sound. With its bold, eclectic interiors and laid-back atmosphere, this unique venue serves up live music every Wednesday and DJs every Friday and Saturday - making it a go-to for music lovers all week long. Whether you’re here for the tunes, the sea breeze, or both, it’s a must-visit on the south coast.

Can't find your area? You can find the best venues with live music on the Eat Drink Meet website or download the app to easily filter pubs and restaurants for all occasions.