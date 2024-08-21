Wirral student wins Rotary Young Environmentalist 2024 Competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An environmentally conscious 13-year-old student from the Wirral has been named the Individual Intermediate winner of the Rotary Young Environmentalist Competition 2024.

Passionate environmentalist Elizabeth Gadsdon impressed the judges with her litter picking community project, which was born from her commitment to tackling the issue of local litter.

Through her Facebook platform, which has grown to an impressive 6,000 members, Elizabeth shares her passion for the environment and combatting waste with others and has inspired others to join her mission.

Elizabeth's platform, called ‘TLC Elizabeth: caring for Wirral and the World” or ‘TLC’ for short, has become a hub of environmental activism in Wirral. She organises regular litter picking sessions, where residents come together to clean up the local areas. These sessions have not only removed significant amounts of waste from the environment, but also heightened awareness about the importance of proper waste disposal and recycling through community action.

Elizabeth Gadson

Margaret Gordon at Mid Wirral Rotary Club, which sponsored Elizabeth in the competition, said: “Elizabeth's dedication and leadership are truly inspiring. Her ability to engage her community in such a positive way highlights the incredible impact that one individual can have. Her project is a shining example of how grassroots efforts can lead to significant environmental improvements.”

Rotary’s Young Environmentalist Competition’s theme for 2024 was waste minimisation and encouraged young people to develop innovative solutions to tackle of one society’s biggest environmental challenges.

Find out more about Rotary’s competitions and programmes for young people at www.rotarygbi.org.