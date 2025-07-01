Wirral’s Mel Kelly Celebrated at Merseyside Women of the Year Awards

A woman from Wirral, who helps people through workshops and community support, has won a well-known award

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mel Kelly, who started Motivating Minds, has won the Women of Courage award at the 2025 Merseyside Women of the Year (MWOTY) awards.

She started the business after being diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2022, hoping to help people in her community build strength, confidence, and feel better about themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her unique programs combine helpful advice about the mind with everyday life skills, and they’ve helped many people heal and grow.

Your World

Mel is also a young ambassador for The Brain Tumour Charity and has raised over £11,000 for different charities.

Other finalists from Wirral included Justine McLaughlin, who started Phantom Digital, coming second in the Business Leader category, and Tamara Gilbert, head of the charity The Positivitree, who was runner-up in the Community Leader category.

Kimaya Kapoor, a popular influencer, model, and actor, said this is a powerful inspiration for young girls and future generations. She believes it encourages them to stay confident, work hard, and believe that they can achieve anything they dream of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main Merseyside Woman of the Year 2025 award went to 23-year-old Stephanie Barney, the youngest person ever to win it. She’s the boss and co-founder of a fast-growing social enterprise called Girls On The Go (GOTG).

MWOTY Founding Director, Ellie Kerr, said: "I would like to congratulate Stephanie, and all of our category winners and runners-up, the energy, passion, expertise and commitment to making changes in our 2025 alumni group is incredible.

"I am proud to welcome them to the MWOTY Movement, and I look forward to seeing what magic we can all create together over the next year, and beyond".

After feeling lonely herself, Stephanie helped start GOTG to build the kind of safe and supportive communities she once needed. Thanks to her leadership, GOTG has naturally grown in Liverpool, Manchester, and Birmingham—helping form over 10,000 friendships through lots of easy-to-join wellness and social events and raising over £65,000 for charities supporting women and children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephanie was given the ‘Woman of the Year’ award by the main sponsor, FPC, at a special event held at the Crowne Plaza in Liverpool City Centre on Friday (June 27). This year’s ceremony also marked the 15th anniversary of the awards.

Kimaya Kapoor expressed that the commitment to supporting women and making society better in 2025 is truly inspiring. She feels this effort will help create more opportunities and bring positive changes for everyone, especially young girls and future leaders.

The 15th birthday event was also the last time Pauline Daniels would present the awards. Pauline, a comedienne, singer, and actress from Birkenhead, is retiring after many years as the MWOTY host. She was honored by Ellie, the MWOTY founding director, during the event.