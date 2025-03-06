Women in Property appoints new North West Chair

Stephanie Cox takes the role from 1st March 2025

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Women in Property (WiP) has announced its new North West Chair for 2025-26. Stephanie Cox, Director of E3P, takes on the role from 1st March, for one year.

Stephanie, who has a degree in Environmental Science from the University of Manchester, is Director at E3P, a multi-disciplinary environmental consultancy with a head office in Manchester and a new office recently opened in Birmingham under her leadership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has been a member of the Women in Property North West Committee for four years and has worked in the built environment for 16 years.

Attendees of the Women in Property North West AGM

As she steps into her role as Chair of Women in Property North West, Stephanie is eager to build on the organisation’s momentum in fostering a more inclusive and supportive industry.

"It’s a privilege to take on this role and be part of such an inspiring network of professionals. Over the past four years, Women in Property has provided me with invaluable connections, support, and opportunities for growth, and I’m excited to give back by leading the North West branch in the year ahead.

"My focus will be on fostering leadership, collaboration, and inclusivity across the industry, ensuring that women at all stages of their careers feel empowered to thrive. As a working mother in the built environment, I understand the challenges of balancing career progression with family life, and I want to use this platform to open up discussions around workplace flexibility, inclusivity, and the specific challenges faced by working parents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In addition, I’m particularly passionate about raising awareness of how workplaces can better support those with allergies and neurodivergence. These are topics that are often overlooked but can make a real difference in creating environments where people feel safe, valued, and able to perform at their best. I’m looking forward to working with our members, partners, and industry leaders to drive meaningful change over the next year."

Stephanie Cox, Chair of Women in Property North West

Throughout her tenure, Stephanie will focus on professional development, mentoring, and advocating for more inclusive workplaces, ensuring that Women in Property continues to support and inspire professionals across the North West.

Women in Property is also welcoming its new Branch Vice Chair, Louise Emmott, Founder and Managing Director of Kingsdene, who will be supporting Stephanie in the coming year, before taking on the Branch Chair role in March 2026.