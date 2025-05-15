Work begins on Ascent Autism Specialist College’s new 10,000 square foot site

Ascent Autism Specialist College has begun the transformation of its recently purchased site on a St Helens multi-use business park into a bespoke facility designed to offer personalised pathways to independence and employment for its cohort of students.

The 10,330sqft building at 11 The Parks in Newton-le-Willows will take 15 weeks to transform and will allow the college to open its doors to more students as it has outgrown its current site at 449 Wargrave Road, having increased from 12 students in 2022 to 40 students this academic year.

The further education college, which supports the learning and training of young adults between the ages of 16 to 25, has selected its new site on The Parks Business Park, which is aptly located opposite Haydock Park Racecourse that work with the college, to provide extra work experience opportunities for the students.

Ascent College prides itself on developing its autistic students with the knowledge, skills and workplace behaviours needed for life and employment, and in an Ofsted inspection that took place in March 2025 the college was praised for preparing students to “progress to positive destinations, including further study, supported internships and work.”

L-R: Patryk Oledski (Site Manager), David Leah (Director of FBI), Julliet Doherty (Head of Adult Services at Ascent College), Robin Bush (CEO of Remarkable Autism), Susie Grubert (Head of Therapy & Clinical Services Sundial Therapy) and Chris Barton (Contracts Director)

By moving to the new site on The Parks, it will allow the college to continue to enhance students’ functional, personal and self-help abilities through hands-on experiences as it bases itself on the business park and they are further exposed to the world of work.

Ascent College are working with Manchester-based specialist fit-out and refurbishment company Flexible Business Interiors (FBI), that have completed high-profile projects for the likes of PZ Cussons, Pets At Home and Lotus Bakeries, to ensure the new college best meets the needs of the neurodiverse young adults the college serves.

Designed by NJSR Chartered Architects with input from both staff and students, FBI has worked with Ascent College to select appropriate materials, from building resources for soundproofing to soft furnishings such as blinds to give the necessary levels of light exposure and support students’ sensory needs.

The college’s two-story new site will include traditional classrooms, as well as areas such as a common room, chill zone, breakout space and conference suite to support students’ independence.

Head of adult services at Ascent College, Julliet Doherty, commented: “Work beginning on the new college building at The Parks marks an important milestone in the college’s history and will further enable our young adults to gain lifelong transferable skills that will allow them to thrive as happy and fulfilled individuals beyond college.

“We’re thrilled to be working in partnership with FBI who have been excellent in understanding our specific requests to ensure the new space best meets the needs for all the students we serve.”

As part of FBI’s work with Ascent College, the college has offered to deliver autism in the workplace training to the team, a programme they deliver to all businesses free of charge to break down barriers and support employers in making reasonable adjustments for autistic employees.

Director of FBI, David Leah, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Ascent Autism Specialist College to transform its new site into a welcoming and inclusive space.

“Unlike many of our previous projects, due to the close relationship we’ve built with stakeholders and the nature of the fit-out, it’s been extremely rewarding seeing the work we’ve done so far enjoyed by the students.”

To support students’ transition from their current college site, FBI has sent weekly reports over to Ascent College with project updates and photographs, which the leadership team have adapted and presented to students to give them a lived experience of what it means to fit out and refurbish buildings.

Ascent Autism Specialist College is part of the Remarkable Autism Charity. The charity supports autistic individuals aged five to 25 through integrated services, including Wargrave House School and Sundial Therapy.

CEO of Remarkable Autism Charity, Robin Bush, who has worked closely with FBI, added: “I am overjoyed that work has begun on the refurbishment of Ascent College with FBI. The expertise of FBI’s team has allowed us to design and create a college that we’re incredibly proud of and will lead the way in what further education should look like for young adults with neurodiversity.

“At Remarkable, we believe all autistic individuals should be supported and empowered to unlock their full potential and the new Ascent College will do just that.”

The 15-week programme of work at 11 The Parks started in mid-April and is on plan to finish in summer for students returning for the new academic year in September.

For more information, visit: https://ascent.college