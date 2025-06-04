World premiere of symphony orchestra tribute to The Beatles takes place in Liverpool this July

A unique tribute to the music of The Beatles, which has been over two years in the making, will be performed for the first time ever in Liverpool this July.

Another Seven Symphonies will see 39 different Beatles songs - divided over 7 symphonies - performed by a full symphonic orchestra without the use of any rhythm section or vocals.

WedgeView Music Netherlands will present this world premiere at the exquisite Tung Auditorium, that aptly resides inside the Yoko Ono Lennon Centre. The Antwerp Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by the Brazilian Alexandra Arrieche - considered one of the most exciting and unique conductors of her generation - will perform the symphonies in Liverpool on Saturday July 19th.

The 7 symphonies include favourites such as 'Here Comes The Sun' in the Symphony For George; 'Strawberry Fields Forever' in Symphony Of The Walrus; and 'Yesterday' in a symphony entitled, All Our Loving.

Rob van Weelde and Roeland Jacobs

The project is a collaboration between Rob van Weelde (concept, idea and musical design) and Roeland Jacobs (production & arrangements). It follows their previous work The Seven Symphonies: A Classical Tribute to The Beach Boys, which received worldwide acclaim.

Speaking about the project, Rob said: "We decided to have a go at The Beatles' music with the same view and principles as our Beach Boys tribute, albeit that the differences between The Beatles and The Beach Boys' music are vast. Obviously the challenges were very different from the start. Apart from the differences in musical style between the two bands, Beatles songs are generally more well known so there are less if no hidden treasures. What remained unchanged is that we focused on the symphonic potential of the song as basis and not its position in the charts."

"These aren't cover songs; these are symphonies created to do justice to the unforgettable songs which The Beatles created on so many albums in such a short time. We want to preserve their music in a different fashion for generations to come."

Richard Hartwell, Artistic Director of The Tung Auditorium, said:"We are delighted to welcome the prestigious Antwerp Philharmonic Orchestra to Liverpool for the world premiere of this new project celebrating the global appeal of The Beatles. Everyone will know the tunes, but most people will not have heard them in pure orchestral symphonic sound. The arrangements are fantastic and must be experienced live in the stunning acoustics of The Tung Auditorium at the Yoko Ono Lennon Centre."

Antwerp Philharmonic Orchestra

Antwerp Philharmonic Orchestra: Another Seven Symphonies

Saturday 19th July, 7.30pm

The Tung Auditorium | Liverpool