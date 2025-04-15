XF Gym to Open Brand New 30,000 sq ft Fitness Centre in Liverpool City Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

XF Gym, one of the UK’s newest fitness and wellness brands, will be opening a brand-new 30,000 square foot state-of-the-art fitness and wellbeing facility in the heart of Liverpool’s city centre. Having signed a new lease with RivingtonHark, owners of the iconic St Johns Shopping Centre, this new gym is set to bring a unique blend of world-class training facilities, wellness spaces, and a supportive community atmosphere to the city.

The new fitness hub will feature an expansive open-plan workout zone, a women-only space, as well as a wide variety of fitness classes in its group exercise studios, including yoga, high-intensity interval training (HIIT), boxing, dance, and cycling, along with luxury changing facilities for the ultimate fitness experience.

The award-winning St Johns Shopping Centre is a Liverpool icon comprising 540,000 sq ft of retail and leisure offerings and the amazing St Johns Beacon. Averaging one million visitors per month St Johns is home to a variety of popular brands, including JD Sports, Aldi, Liverpool FC Store, Sainsbury’s, Home Bargains, Argos and Matalan, as well as a fantastic selection of food and beverage, and independent retailers.

St Johns is located just metres from Lime Street Station, which sees nearly 20 million passengers every year, and is adjacent to the city’s busiest bus station - Queen Square. A 625-space car park adds further convenience for visitors, making it easy to access the new XF Gym.

The transformation of this former Wilko store into an exciting new fitness hub reflects how the scheme is changing to meet the needs of customers, visitors and workers.

Work will begin immediately to create this amazing new facility which is set to open in the autumn of 2025.

Laurence Benson, CEO at XF Gyms commented: “XF Gym is thrilled to bring its unique fitness experience to the heart of Liverpool - a city built on ambition, resilience, and unbreakable community spirit—values that define XF Gym. St. Johns Shopping Centre is the perfect home for our expansion. With its central location and excellent transport connections, we’re making world-class training facilities, market-leading wellness spaces, and a supportive community more accessible than ever.

“XF Gym isn’t just a place to train—we are a movement. And we can’t wait to help every member thrive.”

Neil Ashcroft, Centre Director at St Johns Shopping Centre, commented “With an unbeatable location, over one million visitors per month and a broad mix of retailers and leisure offerings, St Johns Shopping Centre is the perfect home for growing, innovative businesses like XF Gym. We share their sense of community, and I am sure Liverpool’s residents, shoppers and workers will love the new gym experience they offer.”

Mark Harvey, Executive Director at RivingtonHark, commented: "We are delighted to partner with XF Gym to bring a fresh, affordable fitness option to Liverpool, this will be a fantastic addition to St Johns Shopping Centre and further enhance the offer available to our visitors."