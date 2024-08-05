‘You, Me & COPD’ roadshow comes to Bromborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chiesi UK & Ireland, in association with the UK’s leading lung charity Asthma + Lung UK, are bringing the You, Me & COPD roadshow to Bromborough with a mobile hub coming to Asda Bromborough, Welton Road on 15th and 16th August. The roadshow will provide a space for people with COPD and their loved ones, and anyone interested in learning more about COPD, to access information and support.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to reports, Bromborough faces a higher prevalence and mortality rate from COPD compared to the rest of England. Recent Chiesi survey data revealed that 78 per cent of COPD patients in the North West want further support to better manage the mental/emotional impact of COPD. The survey also concluded that 74 per cent of COPD patients in the North West have felt less able to take part in social activities as a result of their condition, higher than any other surveyed region across the UK.

Speaking about the roadshow, Ralph Blom, General Manager, Chiesi UK & Ireland said, “Following the positive feedback that we received from last year’s roadshow, we are proud to support those affected by COPD by bringing You, Me & COPD to towns and cities across the country for a second year running."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continues, "Alongside Asthma + Lung UK, we aim to provide COPD patients and their families with the resources, information, and community support they need to live well with, and better understand and manage, their condition."

Entrance to the You, Me and COPD mobile hub

When visiting the bespoke mobile hub, people living with COPD and their friends and family members are able to access information, support and speak to healthcare professionals such as nurses and pharmacists onsite about the condition without judgement. A local healthcare professional will also be on-site, alongside a representative from Asthma + Lung UK, to share information on local COPD support services and direct patients to safe spaces beyond the mobile hub.

Dr Andy Whittamore, clinical lead at Asthma + Lung UK, said: “If you are in the Bromborough area living with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), drop into the You, Me and COPD Roadshow if you can. It’s worrying to see the results of Chiesi’s survey showing the negative impact COPD has on people’s ability to take part in social activities, which are such an important part of our lives. At the COPD hub, you’ll be able to talk in confidence to an Asthma + Lung UK healthcare advisor, who will be able to give you advice and tips on ways to best manage and live well with your condition. At Asthma + Lung UK we’re proud to be part of this important initiative, which has already helped so many people living with COPD.”

Anyone affected by COPD can visit the You, Me & COPD roadshow at Asda Bromborough, Welton Road, Croft Business Park Bromborough CH62 3QP on 15th and 16th August 2024. For more information about the roadshow, please visit www.youmeandcopd.co.uk.