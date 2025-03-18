Young adults with barriers to employment graduate in moving ceremony as they start on path to working world

Almost 30 young adults with learning difficulties and barriers to employment have graduated from an employability programme, combing classroom-based learning with real life work experience, in a moving ceremony that marks the start of their path to paid employment.

Steps to Work, which is run by The Salvation Army at its Merseyside expression, Strawberry Field, in Woolton, Liverpool, is a programme that empowers young adults with learning difficulties, who are neurodivergent or have barriers get into paid work.

With the trainee at the heart of the programme, and each supported by a dedicated work coach, the graduation ceremony was a way of celebrating how far each has come to entering the job market when previously this may have seemed out of their reach.

Taking place in the Strawberry Field visitor centre which sits behind the famous red gates of Strawberry Field, and at the start of Neurodiversity Celebration Week, the ceremony saw each graduate receive a certificate presented to them by Julia Baird, honorary president of Strawberry Field, in front of proud family, friends and Vice Lord-Lieutenant for Merseyside, Dr Ruth M Hussey CB OBE DL.

All graduates completed an eight-week work readiness course followed by up to three work placements with representatives of the employers that have supported the trainees and provided work opportunities also in attendance at the graduation ceremony including John Lewis, Morrisons, Novotel and Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

Alan Triggs, Programme Manager of Steps to Work said: “Today signifies a celebration of the amazing achievements of our trainees. It shows that given the right support, culture and opportunities we can unlock the potential in our trainees and with their hard work they can transform their lives.”

Through the Steps to Work programme The Salvation Army offers young people a safe place to explore their skills, build confidence and make decisions for their future. The programme is co-funded by Liverpool City Region Combined Authority (LCRCA) via the UK’s Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and The Salvation Army through sales to the on-site interactive visitor exhibition.

The exhibition tells the story of the church and charity’s children’s home that supported some of Liverpool’s most vulnerable children until it closed in 2005, John Lennon’s childhood and the writing and recording of The Beatles hit ‘Strawberry Fields Forever’.

Strawberry Field reopened in 2019 and continues to support vulnerable young people of Liverpool. Since its reopening, more than 300 young adults have graduated from the Steps to Work programme, taking their first step into paid employment.

Salvation Army officer, Major Kathleen Versfeld, Mission Director at Strawberry Field, said: “The promise of spring is all around us in our famous garden as we celebrate our Steps at Strawberry Field graduates – new growth, new life, new beginnings. We are so proud of the 38 individuals whose achievements we celebrate today. During their time here they have blossomed and grown and we look forward to seeing them flourish as they continue on their journeys to paid work and better futures.

“My sincere thanks to the family members, carers, employers and supporters who have believed in the Strawberry Field team and programmes and have partnered with us to change our trainees’ lives in deeply practical ways. However, as we celebrate their graduation during Neurodiversity Celebration Week here at Strawberry Field our vision is far bigger – we want to change the sometimes negative culture within our community, places of work and indeed across the city of Liverpool. Difference is good. Diversity enriches rather than depletes. We look forward to developing our programmes and partnerships to keep our iconic ‘gates open for good’.”

The next cohort of Steps to Work trainees will begin in April. For anyone looking for more information or to apply for a place on a future cohort visit www.strawberryfield.salvationarmy.org.uk/apply-steps-work-or-steps-work-lite

For more information about Strawberry Field, and to donate to the work it does with vulnerable young adults with barriers to employment, please visit www.strawberryfield.salvationarmy.org.uk/