Young Cheshire dancers to join globally inspired Carnival

Rehearsals are underway for one of the largest and most colourful parades ever to hit the streets of Northwich.

Children and teenagers from Darnhall Primary School, Winsford Academy and Northwich's 1st Hartford Scouts are working with international Carnival arts specialist Global Grooves to produce a flamboyant Brazilian-style procession with a real Northwich flavour.

Amongst the highlights of the globally-inspired pageant will be a duo of giant walkabout puppets, towering above the crowds at up to 4m high, which is almost as tall as a double-decker bus.

Accompanying the jumbo puppets on their celebratory mid-afternoon journey through the town will be over 50 young dancers from the two Winsford schools, aged from 9-13, costume wearers in brightly coloured crinolines, drummers and brass players.

Greater Manchester based Global Grooves create Carnival with communities all over the world

The 1st Hartford Scouts are lending a hand as flag bearers, from the very youngest Squirrels group, who are aged 4-6 up to the 14-18 year old Explorers.

The Carnival parade, which will include well over 100 people, is one of the key attractions throughout the day at the free Now Northwich festival, which is returning for the fifth year.

The masterminds behind what will be a fabulous, free spectacle for all ages, are international carnival specialists Global Grooves, well known for creating one of the liveliest sections of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in 2022. Last summer, the world-renowned team produced spectacles at festivals all over the country, including Bluedot, Kendal Calling and Deer Shed.

Snaking from Winsford Library to Apple Market Place on Saturday 3 May 2025 the Northwich procession will stretch to around 50m in length.

Year 5 pupils from Darnhall Primary in Winsford, Cheshire, who are taking part in the Carnival

Freya Bennett-Nielsen, parade producer for Global Grooves, said: "We invited Northwich to come out and play and you said yes please!

"The enthusiasm of the young people we've met shines through and is a credit to the creative and community spirit of the town.

"Global Grooves have worked with communities to create Carnival all over the world, but we know that this is going to be a really special one - a treat not to be missed"

Ava-Rose, 9, a pupil at Darnhall Primary, said: "I go to Darnhall School of Dance and learn Latin and Ballroom dancing and I am entering my first competition this year.

One of carnival specialist Global Grooves' giant walkabout puppets

"I have taken part in a carnival before and am very excited that this will be my second."

Fellow pupil Layla, 9, said: "Me and my friend Poppy are always Tik Tok dancing and feel really proud to be chosen to dance for Darnhall School.

"We are looking forward to trying something new and maybe we will want to have a career in dancing in the future!"

Mrs Edwards, Darnhall class teacher, said: "This is such a great opportunity to showcase the children expressing themselves freely through dance music.

"Prior to this event we have taken part in Darnhall Village Carnival and the children really thrived on performing in front of an audience and sharing their talents.

"They are looking forward to taking part in the Carnival parade at Now Northwich and as a teacher I feel it is a really powerful way for the children to show their creativity."

Adam Holloway, director, Cheshire Dance, the producer of Now Northwich festival, said: "There is nothing like Carnival to bring a community together and we hear that the atmosphere at rehearsals is electric.

"The momentum and excitement behind the festival grows each year and we can't wait for the 2025 instalment!"

The Carnival parade will set off from Winsford Library at 2.30pm on Saturday 3 May 2025, heading down Witton Street to Apple Market Place. Now Northwich runs 12-6pm across the town centre and Barons Quay. www.nownorthwich.co.uk