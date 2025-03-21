Liverpool is home to dozens of world-class, talented people and the city is certainly in the spotlight thanks to Stephen Graham’s new Netflix series, Adolescence.
But, despite Graham being dubbed Liverpool’s best actor of all time by many - a statement I personally agree with - the 51-year-old actor and producer isn’t actually from Liverpool. In fact, he was born in the borough of Knowsley, in the little town of Kirkby.
- How was Adolescence on Netflix filmed? One-take explained - how they did it in the director’s words
- Stephen Graham: Working on Netflix Adolescence was the most joyous experience I’ve ever had as an actor
With Merseyside’s talent expected to make further headlines this weekend due to the upcoming launch of the highly-awaited This City is Ours series, we have delved into some of the most famous people from Stephen Graham’s hometown.
From top actors to a boxing legend and a political leader, here are thirteen famous faces who were born or brought up in Kirkby. How many did you guess?
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.