Liverpool is home to dozens of world-class, talented people and the city is certainly in the spotlight thanks to Stephen Graham’s new Netflix series, Adolescence.

But, despite Graham being dubbed Liverpool’s best actor of all time by many - a statement I personally agree with - the 51-year-old actor and producer isn’t actually from Liverpool. In fact, he was born in the borough of Knowsley, in the little town of Kirkby.

With Merseyside’s talent expected to make further headlines this weekend due to the upcoming launch of the highly-awaited This City is Ours series, we have delved into some of the most famous people from Stephen Graham’s hometown.

From top actors to a boxing legend and a political leader, here are thirteen famous faces who were born or brought up in Kirkby. How many did you guess?

1 . Sean Styles Sean Styles is a legendary Liverpool comedian and radio presenter, with nearly 30 years in the entertainment industry. He currently has his own show on BBC Radio Merseyside. | BBC Radio Merseyside

2 . Tricia Penrose Tricia Penrose is best known for her role in Heartbeat but she has also appeared in a number of soap operas such as Emmerdale, Brookside and Corrie. In 2013, she appeared in Celebrity Big Brother. | Getty Images

3 . Leighton Baines Former Everton footballer, Leighton Baines, was born in Kirkby and started his career at Wigan Athletic. He is currently the professional development coach and under-18s head coach at Everton FC. | Carl Recine

4 . Phil Thompson Phil Thompson is a legendary former Liverpool footballer, who played for the club in the 70s and 80s. He was born in Kirkby. | Fife Photo Agency