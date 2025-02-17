A Liverpool model and TV star has been diagnosed with skin cancer and is urging others to be vigilant about their health.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool model and beauty pageant winner Danielle Lloyd has revealed she has been diagnosed with a form of skin cancer.

Sharing a video to her Instagram story on Friday (February 14), Lloyd said: “I don't really know how to say this and I didn't know whether to come on and say it but I feel like I have to raise awareness of this happening to other people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danielle Lloyd. | Getty Images for SHEIN

“Today I have been diagnosed with a form of skin cancer. And I just want to raise awareness for anyone who might think they've got something funny on their bod, they see a mole that's growing that's not normal - please please please go to your doctor. You just never know.

The 41-year-old said she was “really shocked” at the news but had been “really supported by the Macmillan nurses at the hospital”. She continued: I am going to have to have an operation to see if it has spread. Just honestly, not what I expected today, and I suppose not what anyone expects, but please guys look after your skin.

“Stay off sunbeds, wear factor 50. Just look after yourself because you never know."