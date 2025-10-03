Doja Cat announces huge worldwide tour with Manchester date - here's the details

Get ready Doja Cat fans! The singer will be coming to Manchester as part of her worldwide tour next year.

GRAMMY® Award-winning, global star Doja Cat has announced new dates for 2026 across Latin America, Europe, the UK, and North America as part of her massive Tour Ma Vie World Tour.

Doja Cat . | AFP via Getty Images

Doja Cat is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. A genre-blending artist, she is frequently referred to as the "Queen of Pop-Rap". She began making and releasing music on SoundCloud as a teenager.

The tour supports Doja Cat’s highly anticipated fifth studio album, Vie, which was released the 26th of September 2025.

Doja Cat will be appearing at Co-op Live on the 23rd of May 2026.

General Admission will begin at 18:30.

Click here to check out the tickets.