Hollywood actress Denise Richards has 'proper Liverpool experience' at city pub
Hollywood superstar Denise Richards popped into Liverpool’s Ma Boyle’s yesterday (May 5) to try its famous Scouse along with her husband and fellow actor, Aaron Phypers.
Star of hits including Starship Troopers, The World Is Not Enough and Wild Things amongst many other films and TV work, Denise was in the city for its latest staging of Comic Con, at the Exhibition Centre Liverpool.
After a weekend of meeting fans, the actress enjoyed a hearty Scouse pie at Ma Boyle’s and posed for photos with the venue’s deputy manager, Amy Kelly.
In an Instagram video, Denise showed off her puff pastry-topped Scouse and said: “I am so excited to eat this... Dad, you would love this.” Her husband Aaron opted for a classic fish and chips with mushy peas.
Speaking about the experience, Amy said: “It was surreal to have Denise and her husband savouring our Scouse at Ma Boyle’s! They were so lovely and friendly and great customers, they absolutely loved eating Scouse and learning about our traditional dishes.
“They even had a Scouse pie as a takeaway too. We feel proud to have welcomed them to Ma Boyle’s and given them a proper Liverpool experience.”
