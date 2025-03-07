Saturday (March 8) marks International Women’s Day 2025, an incredibly important annual celebration dedicated to showcasing the achievements of women and girls across the globe, and fighting for a gender equal society.

Celebrating women's resilience and powerfully calling for action for a more equitable future, International Women's Day has been celebrated since the early 1900s and continues to be an incredibly important date on the calendar.

As well as being the proud home of many influential female politicians, justice campaigners and businesswoman who have helped create major change, Liverpool and Merseyside has produced some incredible celebrities who are inspiring future generations to follow their dreams.

Showing young women and girls that anything is possible, here are 23 of Merseyside’s most inspirational female actors, singers, athletes and TV stars that deserve to be celebrated this International Women’s Day.

1 . April Ashley Model and transgender pioneer April Ashley died in 2021 aged 86. She was one of the first people in the world to undergo male-to-female gender reassignment surgery in 1960, and she went on to be regarded as Vogue’s top underwear model at the time | Getty Images

2 . Rebecca Ferguson Rebecca Ferguson is a critically acclaimed singer-songwriter from Liverpool who rose to fame after appearing on the X Factor. She was awarded an MBE in the 2024 King's Birthday Honours List and has spoke out about the treatment of those on reality TV shows. | PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

3 . Glenda Jackson Birkenhead-born Glenda Jackson was an actress and politician who sadly died in June 2023.. Jackson won two Academy Awards, three Emmy Awards and a Tony Award, and is considered one of the best ever actors from Merseyside. Jackson retired from acting in 1991 to devote herself to politics full-time as a Labour member of parliament. | Jack Kay/Express/Getty Images

4 . Leanne Campbell Leanne Campbell is an award-winning radio presenter and host, who also often features on the stage. She was Radio City's first-ever female breakfast host. | PR