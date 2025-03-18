14 Liverpool primary and secondary schools handed new Ofsted ratings

14 primary and secondary schools across Liverpool have received new Ofsted reports and ratings in 2025.

Some were visited by inspectors for non-graded monitoring visits, while others were given new ratings after full inspections.

State-funded schools in England no longer receive Ofsted’s single headline grades, also known as single word judgements, after the measure was scrapped in September. But, they are still given ratings for five key categories, which are as follows: The quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.

Below are all of the primary and secondary schools in Liverpool, who have received new Ofsted reports in 2025 so far, and how they fared. How did your child’s school do?

1 . Booker Avenue Infant School, Booker Avenue, Liverpool L18 9SB Published on March 18, the Ofsted report for Booker Avenue Infant School states: "Pupils are kind and courteous. They show high levels of respect to their classmates. They enjoy their learning. Pupils behave well and rarely disrupt each other’s learning. They have positive relationships with their teachers and staff. They are safe and happy." It received 'good' ratings for all key categories. | Google Street View

2 . St Nicholas Catholic Academy, Orthes Street, Liverpool L3 5XF Published on March 4, the Ofsted report for St Nicholas Catholic Academy states: "St Nicholas is a school where everyone is included. The many families who arrive from all over the world are made to feel very welcome. Pupils are soon integrated into school life. Each morning, pupils arrive at school eager to learn." It received 'good' ratings for all key categories. | RCH Photographic - stock.adobe.com

3 . Progress Schools (Toxteth), 115 Upper Warwick Street, Liverpool L8 8HD Published on March 3, the Ofsted report for Progress Schools states: "The school focuses on building relationships with pupils and their families, so that pupils can re-engage with their education." It was rated as 'good' for behaviour and attitudes, and personal development, and 'requires improvement' for quality of education and leadership and management. | Google

4 . St Vincent's School, Yew Tree Lane, Liverpool L12 9HN Published on March 1, the Ofsted report for St Vincent's School states: "Children enjoy their stays in residential because of the positive relationships that they have with the staff team." The school received 'good' ratings for all key categories. | Anne Shelley