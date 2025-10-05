16 brilliant schools in Liverpool shortlisted for prestigious Educate Awards 2025

Published 5th Oct 2025
These 16 brilliant primary and secondary schools, teachers, support staff and trusts in Liverpool have been shortlisted for the Educate Awards 2025.

The shortlist celebrates inspirational teachers, dedicated support staff and visionary leadership teams, who continue to make a lasting difference in their school communities.

Now in its fourteenth year, the Educate Awards features 21 categories, shining a spotlight on every aspect of education, from sport and the arts to literacy, careers, and the environment.

In partnership with ASL Group, the awards are the biggest and most prestigious celebration of education in the North West, and the shortlist was revealed this week.

Take a look at the shortlisted Liverpool schools below, listed in no particular order.

Shortlisted for Outstanding Arts in Primary School.

1. Banks Road Primary School, Garston

Shortlisted for Outstanding Arts in Primary School. | Google Street View

Shortlisted for School Library of the Year.

2. St Hilda’s Church of England High School, Sefton Park

Shortlisted for School Library of the Year. | Google Street View

Shortlisted for Most Inspirational Specialist School.

3. Abbot's Lea School, Woolton

Shortlisted for Most Inspirational Specialist School. | Google Street View

Shortlisted for Most Impactful Communications Award & Most Inspirational Secondary School.

4. St Edward's College, Liverpool

Shortlisted for Most Impactful Communications Award & Most Inspirational Secondary School. | Paul/Google Maps

