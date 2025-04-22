17 primary and secondary schools across Liverpool have received new Ofsted reports and ratings in 2025.

Some schools were visited by Ofsted inspectors for non-graded monitoring visits, while others were given new ratings after full inspections.

State-funded schools in England no longer receive Ofsted’s single headline grades, also known as single word judgements, after the measure was scrapped in September.

But, they are still given ratings for five key categories, which are as follows: The quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.

Below are all of the primary and secondary schools in Liverpool, who have received new Ofsted reports in 2025 so far, and how they fared. How did your child’s school do?

1 . St Clare's Catholic Primary School, Garmoyle Close, Liverpool L15 0DW Published on April 4, the Ofsted report for St Clare's Catholic Primary School states: "Pupils have a strong sense of community at this warm and caring school. They know the importance of treating others with kindness and with respect." The school was rated as 'good' in all key categories other than behaviour and attitudes, which was 'outstanding'. | Google

2 . St Ambrose Catholic Academy, Alderfield Drive, Speke, Liverpool L24 7SF Published on March 28, the Ofsted report for St Ambrose Catholic Academy states: "Pupils enjoy their warm welcome each day from Luna, the school dog, and from the staff team. Pupils feel happy and ready to learn in school, which is a safe haven for many." The school was rated as 'good' in all key categories other than personal development, which was 'outstanding'. | Google

3 . Much Woolton Catholic Primary School, Watergate Lane, Woolton, Liverpool L25 8QH Published on March 21, the Ofsted report for Much Woolton Catholic Primary School states: "Much Woolton Catholic Primary School has taken effective action to maintain the standards identified at the previous inspection." It retained its 'good' rating. | Google Street View

4 . Booker Avenue Infant School, Booker Avenue, Liverpool L18 9SB Published on March 18, the Ofsted report for Booker Avenue Infant School states: "Pupils are kind and courteous. They show high levels of respect to their classmates. They enjoy their learning. Pupils behave well and rarely disrupt each other’s learning. They have positive relationships with their teachers and staff. They are safe and happy." It received 'good' ratings for all key categories. | Google Street View