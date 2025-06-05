These are the 25 best-performing primary schools in Liverpool, according to reading, writing and maths attainment.

The latest official primary school league table sees each school awarded a score out of 120 for SAT assessments in reading and maths. The average 'scaled’ scores' refer to Key Stage 2 assessments taken by pupils at the end of Year 6 in the summer of 2024.

The proportion of standard ’ is included in the league table. According to the Department for Education, pupils are meeting the expected standard if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.

Pupils are classed as achieving at a ‘higher standard’ if they achieve a scaled score of 110 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as ‘working at a greater depth within the expected standard’ in writing.

We have scoured the latest data to see which 25 schools in Liverpool had the best performance. Not all schools had scores listed.

1 . Bishop Martin Church of England Primary School, Woolton, Liverpool Bishop Martin Church of England Primary School, an academy located on Church Road, achieved an average score of 107 in reading and 108 in maths. 86% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 18% achieved a higher standard. | Google Street View

2 . Sudley Junior School, Aigburth, Liverpool Sudley Primary School, located on Aigburth Road, achieved an average score of 108 in reading and 108 in maths. 86% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 23% achieved a higher standard. | Google Street View

3 . Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Primary School, Belle Vale, Liverpool Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Primary School, located on Hedgefield Road, achieved an average score of 108 in reading and 109 in maths. 83% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 17% achieved a higher standard. | Google