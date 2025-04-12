25 best top-performing Liverpool primary schools according to latest SAT results

National Offer Day for primary schools is looming, with parents across the country finding out where their little ones will start their education journey this Wednesday (April 16). With this in mind, we have taken a look at the best-performing primary schools in Liverpool.
The latest official primary school league table sees each school awarded a score out of 120 for SAT assessments in reading and maths. The average 'scaled’ scores' refer to Key Stage 2 assessments taken by pupils at the end of Year 6 in the summer of 2024.
The proportion of students meeting the ‘expected standard’ is included in the league table. According to the Department for Education, pupils are meeting the expected standard if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.
Pupils are classed as achieving at a ‘higher standard’ if they achieve a scaled score of 110 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as ‘working at a greater depth within the expected standard’ in writing.
- Get the day’s biggest stories straight to your inbox with Liverpool World’s free newsletter emails
We have scoured the latest data to see which 25 schools in Liverpool had the best performance.. Take a look to see if your child’s school made the top-performing list.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.