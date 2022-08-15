As results day looks for Liverpool students, can clearing help near-misses?

As Liverpool students prepare for their A Level results to be revealed this week there is the unfortunate prospect that some might not attain the grades required .

Alternatively, there might be some students that hadn’t thought about going to a university but have suddenly realised they have the grades to attend.

But is it too late to apply or what can students do if they don’t meet the grade boundary to attend their preferred course?

Rest assured, there is still an option regarding both, as universities including those in Liverpool are currently embarking on their clearing process.

What is clearing?

Clearing is the process in which a university looks to fill up courses that still have a number of vacancies available.

Even if a student’s grades do not meet a certain university course’s threshold, there is still the opportunity to be included if there is still space available on the course.

Many universities are currently undergoing the clearing process right now, and UCAS have advised that if a student wishes to apply through the clearing process to make an application and gather their clearing number first before talking to universities .

What are grade boundaries?

Grade boundaries are set by different examination boards to show the minimum number of marks required to attain a certain grade between A* and ungraded.

These grade boundaries cannot be set before A Level exams take place and grade boundaries can change each year depending on how well students perform as a whole across the UK.

Students will therefore have to wait until results day to see these grade boundaries, to make matters slightly more anxiety inducing.

An example of a grade boundary from Pearson in 2021 shows the maximum grade a student can obtain from their course, and the amount of marks required to gather a required grade.

An example of grade boundaries from 2021, demonstrating the difference between an A* and an E.

These grades are then converted by UCAS into Tariff Points, which are then used to demonstrate to a university that a student has achieved the number of points required to join their first choice university.

From 2017, the UCAS Tariff for A-Level results are as follows:

A* - 56 points

A - 48 points

B - 40 points

C - 32 points

D - 24 points

E - 16 points

You can use the UCAS Tariff Points Calculator on their website if you want to add up your own points ahead of the clearing process.

How do I apply to a university offering clearing?

Until October 18, prospective students can apply for a course using clearing if they’re not already holding an offer from a university or college, and the course still has places.

Clearing can be used if.

you’re applying after 30 June

you didn’t receive any offers (or none you wanted to accept)

you didn’t meet the conditions of your offers

you’ve paid the multiple choice application fee of £26.50

you’ve declined your firm place using the ‘decline my place’ button in your application

You can apply for clearing through UCAS directly and also look at how many points are required for specific courses across the UK using UCAS’ Course Search function .

This search function has been updated to reflect vacancies still on offer at universities undertaking their clearing process.

Are any universities in Liverpool offering clearing for 2022?

Liverpool Hope University - one of the institutions based in Liverpool that are currently undergoing a clearing process.

All universities in Liverpool are now undergoing their clearing process ahead of A Level results day this week.

Liverpool John Moores University

UCAS code: L51

Clearing phone number: 0808 5 564 565.

John Moores University has its own application process for students who wish to undertake the clearing process. The University has also opened its Clearing hotline for those wishing to talk about their results and options on 0808 5 564 565.

A full list of courses at Liverpool John Moores University currently undergoing the clearing process can be found on UCAS’ Course Search function .

University of Liverpool

UCAS code :L41

Clearing phone number: 0151 794 6800

Those wishing to attend the University of Liverpool through clearing can express their interest through the university’s dedicated clearing section on their website .

The university’s website also gives advice on what to do when a prospective student has submitted their clearing application.

A full list of courses at the University of Liverpool currently undergoing the clearing process can be found on UCAS’ Course Search function .

Liverpool Hope University

UCAS code: L46

Clearing phone number: 0151 291 3636

Clearing is now open for Liverpool Hope University and the guidance from the institution is to contact the clearing hotline or chat to one of the ambassadors on UniBuddy.