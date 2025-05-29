Abbot’s Lea School achieves bronze accreditation for myHappymind

Abbot’s Lea School, Woolton, has officially been awarded bronze accreditation for the successful implementation of the myHappymind programme.

The recognition highlights the school’s commitment to embedding mental health and wellbeing support throughout its community, ensuring all students have access to strategies that foster emotional resilience and self-regulation.

Abbot’s Lea School is an outstanding specialist school which delivers high-quality specialist holistic education for students aged three to 19 living with autism and other complex needs.

To earn this accreditation, the school demonstrated how the initiative is transforming the way students understand and manage their mental health.

Since its introduction, the school has observed several positive outcomes. Students have become more confident in recognising and articulating their emotions, which has enhanced their emotional awareness. They are also using self-regulation strategies such as deep breathing, mindfulness, and positive affirmations to navigate challenges more effectively.

Additionally, students are engaging in reflective conversations about their behaviour, identifying emotional triggers, and taking responsibility for their actions. As a result, emotional resilience has increased, with students demonstrating a greater ability to handle setbacks with a positive mindset.

As part of the accreditation process, Abbot’s Lea School provided evidence that myHappymind is deeply embedded in the school culture. This included the use of student and staff panels to gather feedback and showcase the programme’s impact. The school also launched 'Happiness Heroes,' a student-led initiative where pupils model and promote myHappymind habits, encouraging inclusion during playtimes. Engaging displays throughout the school reinforce key messages and strategies, while the use of myHappymind character plushies helps support emotional literacy, particularly for younger students.

Securing this accreditation reflects the hard work and dedication of the staff and students in creating a positive and emotionally resilient school culture.

Pupil, Ethan, commented: “My character strengths are 'teamwork, being a good friend and being kind to others’. I use this in lessons, on the yard and being kind to my brothers and sisters.”

Looking ahead, Abbot’s Lea School is committed to continuing to embed the initiative into daily school life and working towards the silver accreditation, which will involve focusing on expanding student-led initiatives, increasing parental engagement, and enhancing impact tracking.

Mrs Ania Hildrey, headteacher of Abbot’s Lea School, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive the bronze accreditation for myHappymind. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and commitment of both our staff and students in promoting mental health and wellbeing across our school community.

“The programme has really had a profound impact, helping students to not only understand their emotions but also to develop the resilience and self-regulation skills that are essential for their personal growth. We are incredibly proud of this achievement and are now focused on our next goal - the silver accreditation!”

More information about myHappymind can be found here.