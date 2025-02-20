Abbot’s Lea School hosts heartwarming reunion for past students

Abbot’s Lea School, Woolton, warmly welcomed back former students for a special reunion, celebrating shared memories of their time at the specialist school and their accomplishments since their graduation.

The event was organised and led by the assistant headteacher for the secondary department, Mr Ryan Mason. Over 30 alumni, aged between 20 and 30, came together alongside current members of staff who were excited to catch up and hear about the varied and inspiring paths their former students have followed since leaving school.

Some students had left nearly a decade ago, while others had only recently completed their time at the school. Their stories showcased a variety of career and life experiences.

One former student now crafts and sells pens and furniture, while others have established careers in graphic design. Another alumnus has even found a way to incorporate his vast knowledge of ‘Doctor Who’ into his professional life.

The reunion also showcased the lasting personal relationships formed at the school, including a couple who first met as students at Abbot’s Lea and are still together 16 years later.

As alumni shared their experiences, many credited Abbot’s Lea School with equipping them with the knowledge, life skills and confidence they now rely on in their daily lives. Former head students reflected on how leadership opportunities created by the current Headteacher inspired their confidence and laid the foundations for their current professional roles.

Staff were delighted to hear about ‘what happened next’ and found the reunion to be a deeply rewarding experience.

Mrs Emily Tobin, deputy headteacher at the school, said: “Events like these are the reason most people go into teaching. When you work with students, you concentrate on the ‘here and now’ and imagine the future. To get to find out what that future actually looks like, is the most reinforcing aspect of our role as educators.

“Seeing former students reunited with their staff was a moment where you stand back and have a tangible image of how special our school is, how incredible our staff are, and how privileged we are to be trusted with the task of shaping so many young lives.”

Plans are already in motion to make the reunion a regular event. The school is eager to strengthen its ties with alumni by involving them in inspiring current students through guest sessions and mentoring opportunities. This initiative will not only enrich the personal development curriculum but also enhance the school’s commitment to the Gatsby Benchmarks for career guidance.

Mrs Ania Hildrey, headteacher of Abbot’s Lea School, commented: “The reunion was a poignant reminder of the lasting impact of Abbot’s Lea School on many lives; the remarkable journeys of our former students give rise to not just pride, but also renewed professional motivation and drive to keep going, sometimes against all odds, and to believe that every child and young person deserves the best educational opportunities, the most holistic specialist support and aspiring programmes of developing life skills.

“It reaffirmed our school’s dedication to nurturing young lives whilst we are together, but also, always remembering that the safety umbrella of school is only here for a fraction of time and so, our task, from day one, must also be on preparing our students for the future. Based on the reunion and the alumni feedback, it is so reassuring to know that the future is, for so many, truly inspiring and bright!”