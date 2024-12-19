Abbot's Lea School hosts inclusive Christmas fair for students and families

Abbot's Lea School, Woolton, recently went above and beyond by hosting a magical Christmas fair for its students, families, and the wider community.

While many families can enjoy the festive delights on offer within the city, including SEN-friendly sessions, some children are still on their journey to managing the hustle and bustle of public events. For these families, Abbot’s Lea School’s Christmas Fair provided a safe, joyful experience that bridged the gap and ensured no child missed out on the magic this season.

The event was a resounding success, raising £1,000 – all of which will be spent directly on the students. The day was filled with festive fun, featuring a variety of school-led activities and external stalls offering arts, crafts, and unique gifts.

A particular highlight of the day was a visit from Father Christmas himself, much to the delight of students. Many were eager to share their Christmas wishes with him, adding an extra touch of magic to the event.

There were a variety of stalls for attendees to enjoy, including food and drink, games and activities such as ‘hook a duck’, ‘tin can alley’, ‘reindeer ring toss’ and ‘snowballs in the bucket’.

There was also a soft play area, face painting, a grotto, as well as a tombola and a grand raffle, which included prizes such as a TV, iPad, football match tickets, gym memberships, gift vouchers and cash prizes.

The school welcomed local businesses from within the community to sell their homemade products, including handmade jewellery, comic art, organic skincare, hand-painted keepsakes, festive ornaments, Christmas hampers, and more.

Speaking about the event, one parent said: “The school Christmas fair was such a lovely, calm, welcoming, accessible non-judgmental environment. Our child who ordinarily shies away from busy public events thoroughly enjoyed it and we, as a family, were able to experience a fun festive day out.

Abbot's Lea School staff with a very special guest - Father Christmas!

"My son loved meeting the real Santa and buying Christmas treats and gifts with his pocket money. There were lots of wonderful activities to partake in too.”

The fair was expertly coordinated by Miss Galvin, the school’s dedicated office manager, and supported by a vast number of staff across various roles.

Special recognition goes to Abbot’s Lea School’s head boy, Kyle, who played an instrumental role in setting up and running the event. Kyle, who aimed to improve his confidence when speaking publicly, truly stepped up to the mark, making the school very proud.

Mrs Emily Tobin, deputy headteacher at the school, commented: “The Christmas fair was a truly fantastic event and helped to raise important funds for the school community.

“The event continues to be a cherished tradition here at Abbot's Lea School, as it means every student and family can experience the excitement and joy of the festive season in a supportive environment. Thank you to everyone who contributed to making this year’s event such a success!”

For anyone interested in becoming a stallholder at next year’s event, please contact Miss Galvin via email at [email protected].

December has been a jam-packed month for festive events at Abbot’s Lea including the school nativity, Christmas stay and play, Christmas Jumper Day, a Christmas disco, snow globe day, and students even enjoyed an immersive trip on the Polar Express.